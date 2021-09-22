The upcoming Marvel Studios movie Eternals has officially gotten its rating, and it's exactly what most everyone was probably expecting. While Deadpool is now a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, meaning the possibility is there for the studio to release other R-rated superhero movies, there doesn't seem to be anything in Eternals to suggest anything beyond a PG-13 rating. That's now the official rating given to the movie by the MPA's Classification and Rating Administration, with Eternals rated PG-13 for "fantasy violence and action, some language, and brief sexuality."

Chloe Zhao (Nomadland) directs Eternals using a screenplay co-written with Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo, and Kaz Firpo. Kevin Feige and Nate Moore produced. Eternals features an all-star ensemble cast that includes Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Angelina Jolie as Thena, and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman.

This role marks the first superhero movie for Kit Harington, though he recently revealed he had the chance to do one before. Several years ago, when Harington as at the height of his fame on Game of Thrones for playing Jon Snow, he was given an offer to star in a major superhero movie adaptation. He refused to state which character this might be, or even which movie it was for, prompting speculation as to whom he could've played.

"You know, the comic-book and superhero world has called once before - I won't mention what it was, but yeah, there was one other," Kit Harington told Total Film. "I didn't like the role and the part and the time to do it, so I turned it down. It was a while ago, as well - just because it didn't feel like the right thing at the right time. And I think I was right to. My head was very in the Jon Snow world then."

Fans can also expect a major mystery to be solved in Eternals. Given how powerful the superhero team clearly is, many Marvel fans can't help but wonder where they were during the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Director Chloe Zhao has said that everything will be revealed in the movie, but noted that the group wasn't able to get involved for a reason specified in Eternals.

"[The audience] will understand why," Zhao said, viaTotal Film. "Not only why, but how complicated not interfering made them feel. We explore that. You'll see that in the film. The Eternals were instructed not to interfere with any human conflict unless Deviants are involved. There's a reason why that's the case. And that was the instruction from the prime Celestial Arishem."

It's also been said that the events of Eternals may have major ramifications on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We'll all find out in what ways the movie affects the overall MCU when it is released in theaters on Nov. 5. It will screen in theaters for 45 days exclusively before becoming available on Disney+, a strategy similar to the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. This information comes to us from Film Ratings.