One of the most obscure upcoming MCU movies is filmmaker Chloé Zhao's 2021 offering Eternals, featuring a star ensemble cast that includes Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek. Recently, character descriptions surfaced for Eternals' central team of immortal demi-gods, and based on the descriptions, the superhero team of the Eternals has a major connection to Galactus, Silver Surfer and the Fantastic Four.

The descriptions for each of the character's special abilities make mention of a new MCU power source called "Cosmic Energy". For instance, Ikaris is said to "project beams of intense cosmic energy from his eyes," while Makkari possesses "cosmically powered super-speed". Druig can "use cosmic energy to control the minds of men," while Gilgamesh uses cosmic energy to form "a powerful exoskeleton of cosmic energy," and Thena, can "use cosmic energy to form any handheld weapon she can think of."

So how does this "Cosmic Energy" tie into the Fantastic Four, Silver Surfer and Galactus? Well, most comic origin stories for the Fantastic Four have Reed Richards, Johnny Storm, Susan Storm, and Ben Grimm traveling through space, when they are hit by "Cosmic Rays". It is these rays that grant the team of astronauts their superpowers.

Similarly, the giant, planet-eating entity known as Galactus is powered by a force known as the "Power Cosmic". It is one of the most supremely powerful forces in comicdom and is responsible for the creation of the Silver Surfer and all the rest of the Heralds of Galactus. Here's how the Surfer once described this particular source of power.

"To wield the Power Cosmic is to be in touch with every other living thing at once. It is to recognize that we aren't alone in the Universe... we alone are the Universe. We are the cosmos coming to know itself, to love itself... and when you witness that for even the briefest of moments, you will see... there is nothing more beautiful."

Now, this might seem like a small connection at first. But keep in mind the MCU is very careful about what terms they can or cannot use from the comics. Although both Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver are mutants in the comics, they are never referred to as mutants in the MCU, because the rights to the term "mutants" were previously owned by Fox.

So the fact that Eternals makes specific use of the term "Cosmic Energy" is a deliberate choice on the part of the MCU showrunners. We also know that a Fantastic Four movie has officially been greenlit at Marvel Studios. That means Eternals might very well contain some sort of teaser for the arrival of the Fantastic Four, and their most famous villain, the mighty Galactus.

Directed by Chloé Zhao from a screenplay by Matthew and Ryan Firpo, Eternals stars Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Barry Keoghan as Druig and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman/Black Knight. The film arrives in theaters November 5, 2021. This news arrives from RedWolf.