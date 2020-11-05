Several new promotional images depicting Marvel's Eternals have now leaked online, giving us a good look at the cosmic superhero team. Though the images aren't in full color, the suits that adorn The Eternals certainly look like they belong in the MCU, with each character posing in typically heroic fashion. Along with a glance at the principal cast members of Eternals, the promotional material also offers a short synopsis for the movie.'

"The eternals are a species of immortal aliens from a distant planet who arrived on earth thousands of years ago. these super-heroes have been protecting humans since the dawn of time."

Eternals is being directed by Chloé Zhao with a screenplay by Matthew and Ryan Firpo. The movie stars Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Gemma Chan as Sersi and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, aka the Black Knight.

Eternals picks up following the events of last year's Avengers: Endgame. The Eternals, an immortal alien race created by the Celestials who have secretly lived on Earth for over 7000 years, must reunite to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants.

Eternals will further explore the cosmic side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with actress Lia McHugh, who plays the Eternal, Sprite, recently teasing the epic scope of the movie. "Oh my gosh, every day was a surprise. It was completely insane," she said speaking with ComicBook.com about her role. "The budget and the [production] level, they're so extravagant on so many things, and the people I've worked with were amazing. I had the greatest time in London. I got to explore so much and travel, like the Canary Islands and shot on cliffs and on volcanoes. It was the experience of a lifetime."

While you might think that a movie with such a large scale would have involved a lot of input from the studio, director Chloe Zhao has praised Marvel for allowing her to make exactly the kind of movie she wanted to with Eternals. "I shot exactly the way I wanted to shoot," Zhao said in a recent interview. "On location. A lot of magic hour. Three-hundred-sixty degrees on the same camera as I did on Nomadland. Same rigs. It's a bit surreal. I'm still waiting for the shoe to drop. It hasn't. I think I got lucky in that Marvel wants to take risks and do something different."

Audiences will sadly have to wait a little longer before meeting The Eternals than expected, with Marvel Studios announcing a significant delay for some of their most anticipated movies. Both Black Widow and Eternals were due to open in theaters this year, but this will no longer happen, with the former now due to hit theaters on 7 May 2021, with the latter being released on November 5, 2021. Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has also been delayed and is now due for release in between Black Widow and Eternals on 9 July 2021, with Spider-Man 3 set to swing into cinemas December 17, 2021. Eternals comes courtesy of Marvel Studios.

