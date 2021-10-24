The newest teaser for Marvel's Eternals teases the powerful connection between Angelina Jolie's character Thena and Don Lee's Gilgamesh. Jolie's Thena is an elite warrior member of the Eternals who has developed a close bond with Lee's Gilgamesh over the centuries, with their deep relationship just one of several in the romantic story of the Eternals.

As demonstrated in the new footage, Gilgamesh (Don Lee) is clearly worthy of his reputation as the strongest Eternal, with the Marvel hero able to create what essentially looks like cosmic-powered boxing gloves in order to dispatch with gargantuan monsters. Thena (Angelina Jolie) meanwhile is able to form any weapon out of the same cosmic energy, crafting spears and bows and arrows to fight off the invading Deviants.

Outside the super-powered action, Eternals is a story about a family and the connections within it, which is ultimately what drew the Academy Award winner to the project. "This was the real reason I wanted to make the film. It was to be part of such a diverse family, and it really didn't matter to me what the size of the role would be," Angelina Jolie said of the MCU movie. "What surprised me the most about joining the MCU and working with [director] Chloé [Zhao] was how grounded she was. The first time the cast met, she was barefoot and sat on the floor. It was through this first meeting that we discovered that we perceived ourselves as geeks and misfits, so that connected us all and added another layer to the story of Eternals. It was our quirks and differences that became our superpowers. Chloé is the great equalizer - even though this was a massive, star-studded cast she was working with, she treated us with the same amount of attention and care."

Eternals picks up following the events of 2019's comic book blockbuster event Avengers: Endgame, and introduces the Eternals, a species of immortal aliens from a distant planet who arrived on earth thousands of years ago and have been protecting humans since the dawn of time. Created by the Celestials, a race of powerful extra-terrestrial cosmic beings who have secretly lived on Earth for over 7000 years, the Eternals must reunite to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants.

Written and directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao, with Patrick Burleigh also contributing to the screenplay, Eternals stars an epic ensemble cast alongside Angelina Jolie and Don Lee, including Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, and Salma Hayek as Ajak.

Zhao recently confirmed the epic runtime of the movie, which at 156-minute makes Eternals one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's longest adventures. Every second of this will likely be needed, as Eternals will introduce a brand-new team of heroes, villains, and explore a whole different side of the cosmic universe. Audiences do not have to wait too much longer to meet the Eternals, as the movie is scheduled to premiere in Los Angeles on October 18, 2021 and will be released in the United States on November 5, 2021, as part of Phase Four of the MCU.