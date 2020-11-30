A new viral marketing installation has now confirmed Marvel villain Thanos' connection with the upcoming Eternals. The installation, known as Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., is an interactive exhibit that features props and information from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and one-part features Thor noting that the Mad Titan is "the last of an ancient and highly sophisticated species known throughout the universe as 'The Eternals'."

Thanos' link to Eternals is well established in the comics. One of the last sons of the Eternals A'Lars and Sui-San, Thanos is the cousin of the Eternal, Thena, who will be played in the upcoming movie by Angelina Jolies. Until now though his involvement in The Eternals' big screen debut has been purely speculative, with comic writer and artist Jim Starlin teasing the character's inclusion earlier this year, "Well, I understand that the story's not completely ended. They've already announced that. I think a young Thanos appears in Eternals. I remember reading that somewhere."

Eternals picks up following the events of last year's comic book blockbuster event, Avengers: Endgame. The Eternals are a species of immortal aliens from a distant planet who arrived on earth thousands of years ago and have been protecting humans since the dawn of time. Created by the Celestials, a race of powerful extra-terrestrial cosmic beings who have secretly lived on Earth for over 7000 years, The Eternals must reunite to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants.

The MCU outing is being directed by Chloé Zhao with a screenplay by Matthew and Ryan Firpo. The movie stars Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Gemma Chan as Sersi and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, aka the Black Knight.

Eternals will further explore the cosmic side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with actress Lia McHugh, who plays the Eternal, Sprite, recently teasing the epic scope of the movie. "Oh my gosh, every day was a surprise. It was completely insane," she said while discussing her role in the comic book movie. "The budget and the [production] level, they're so extravagant on so many things, and the people I've worked with were amazing. I had the greatest time in London. I got to explore so much and travel, like the Canary Islands and shot on cliffs and on volcanoes. It was the experience of a lifetime."

Director Chloé Zhao has also discussed the sheer scope of the movie, with the filmmaker hoping to rival even that of Endgame. "I have such deep, strong, manga roots," she said. "I brought some of that into Eternals. And I look forward to pushing more of that marriage of East and West. How much further and bigger can we go after Endgame? Because I'm not just making the film as a director. I'm making the film as a fan."

Thanos proved to be a hugely popular presence in the MCU, and audiences would no doubt welcome his return. Eternals was due to premiere in theaters this year, but this will no longer happen due to delays. Eternals is now scheduled to be released on November 5, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of The Direct.