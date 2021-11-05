We seem to have come a long way since the uncertainty of whether all of Marvel's 2021 movies would see a day-and-date release, and despite Eternals getting a huge amount of negativity on Rotten Tomatoes before its release, pre-sales for the latest MCU offering are once again showing that the movie industry is heading back to business as usual after the Covid shutdowns of the last two years. According to Fandango, ticket sales are currently outpacing Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and is the second ranked movie of the year by sales volume, with only Black Widow ahead of it.

In a press release, Fandango's managing editor Erik Davis said, "Eternals is a haunting, soulful and spectacular epic, the kind that only Chloe Zhao can deliver and that demands to be seen on the big screen. It offers a new MCU mythology that makes it feel separate from every Marvel movie that has come before it, and it takes the brand in a refreshing new direction."

According to in depth information on the ticket-selling platform, a survey of over 1000 ticket buyers revealed that only 2% said that they were not excited to see the whole roster of new characters being introduced in the movie, while 97% wanted to see a "different kind" of Marvel movie, and 94% favored the on-location shooting style of Chloe Zhao as opposed to the soundstage technology being employed by the likes of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Of course, none of this does anything to change the battering that Eternals has been getting in online reviews.

Last week Eternals became the lowest-rated Marvel movie ever on Rotten Tomatoes, dropping below the much maligned Thor: The Dark World, and reviews have continued to be massively divided between those who cannot wait for the newest arrivals to the MCU, and those who, for whatever reason, think that Kevin Feige and Co have lost their way with a long, laborious bore-fest. The Marvel Cinematic Universe isn't about to come crashing down based online reviews, and with over thirty projects currently in the works across their movie and Disney+ slate, no one is expecting Eternals to be really harmed by any of this, and Zhao certainly isn't worried about any of the naysayers.

"What I loved about making this film is that it tied so close to the origin of the MCU is also going to have a big repercussion moving MCU forward. With those two as secured, we get to play and do whatever we want and make a strong standalone film and leave everything on the table," Zhao told The Playlist. "I would be back in a second working with the team at Marvel for sure. So we'll see."

One thing that everyone seems to agree on is that Eternals is nothing short of spectacular on the special effects front, even if the "two part" storyline of the movie seems to be a bit too much for some. Kevin Feige promised that Phase Four of the MCU was about new beginnings and Eternals seems to be bringing the biggest influx of new characters ever seen in a single Marvel movie. How they will feature in the future of the franchise is something we will just have to wait to find out, but we will find out just how many people are on board with the all-powerful team when the movie arrives in movie theaters this weekend. This comes to us from Comicbook.com.