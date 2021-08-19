The newest trailer for Marvel's Eternals at last brings the action, and goes a long way to explaining where the mysterious superhero team have been all this time. Giving us our best look yet at the stellar cast and diverse characters, their vast array of superpowers, as well as the villains of the piece, the trailer is sure to have Marvel fans very excited indeed.

Ever since the first footage from the Eternals was released, audiences have been asking where they have been, and why they have never assisted the likes of Captain America and Iron Man in the past, especially against The Mad Titan, Thanos. Well, this trailer has at last provided the answers, with Gemma Chan's character, Sersi, revealing that The Eternals were instructed to never involve themselves in humanity's affairs unless their enemy, The Deviants, were involved.

As well as giving us a breath-taking shot of one the god-like Celestials, the footage even reveals that it was the actions of Thanos, and the success of The Avengers in Avengers: Endgame that has led to The Eternals emergence after all these years. Hopefully this should be enough to solve the biggest question that has been hanging over the movie so far.

Aside from this much-needed explanation, the new footage puts a lot of focus on Game of Thrones star Richard Madden as Ikaris, who provides a lot of the trailer's action. One of the most powerful Eternals, Ikaris is shown flying and blasting energy beams from his eyes as he battles the monstrous Deviants. Ikaris has a deep connection with Sersi, who is said to be the center of the story, with Madden recently explaining that "There's a deep level of romance in two people that have been around for thousands of years and yet still choose each other."

Playing a 7,000-year-old immortal being is something that the actor found challenging. "I had to work out, how do you play someone who's seen everything and done everything?" Madden explained. "How do you play them to not be bored of everything because you're seen it and done it?"

Eternals will introduce audiences to a whole new side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and picks up following the events of last year's comic book blockbuster event, Avengers: Endgame. Enter the Eternals, a species of immortal aliens from a distant planet who arrived on earth thousands of years ago and have been protecting humans since the dawn of time. Created by the Celestials, a race of powerful extra-terrestrial cosmic beings who have secretly lived on Earth for over 7000 years, the Eternals must reunite to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants.

Eternals is written and directed by Oscar winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao, with Patrick Burleigh also contributing to the screenplay. Starring an epic ensemble cast including Hollwood icon Angelina Jolie as the fierce Eternal warrior, Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, the tactical leader of the Eternals, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, an Eternal who can shoot cosmic energy projectiles from his hands, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, an Eternal with the gift of super-speed, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, who poses super-intelligence, Salma Hayek as Ajak, the leader of the Eternals, and Don Lee as Gilgamesh, the strongest Eternal, the movie should be far from lacking in standout performances.

As confirmed by the trailer, Eternals is scheduled to be released in the United States on November 5, 2021, as part of Phase Four of the MCU.