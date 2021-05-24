Marvel Studios has released the first teaser trailer for Eternals. Directed by Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao and written by Kaz Firpo and Ryan Firpo, the superhero movie will see the immortal team reunite after thousands of years in hiding to protect humanity from their evil counterparts known as the Deviants. Eternals is set to be released in theaters in November, but for now, you can catch a peek at what's to come by watching the new teaser below.

Eternals stars a diverse ensemble cast including Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman/Black Knight, Gemma Chan as Sersi, and Barry Keoghan as Druig. Haaz Sleiman, Ozer Ercan, Zain Al Rafeea, Jashaun St. John, and Harish Patel also star.

"The notion of switching up the genders, sexualities and ethnicities of the characters from the comics, was baked in initially - that was part of what [executive producer] Nate Moore was really advocating for in moving Eternals to the top of the list for us to start working on," Marvel boss Kevin Feige previously told Variety, noting the differences in the characters from the original comics. He also suggested that Gemma Chan's Sersi essentially serves as the lead of the ensemble.

"When it came to casting, that also did affect it," he explained. "There were some characters that we change from male to female, there were some characters that we knew how we were altering them from the books. But then also it came down to casting. So for Sersi, for instance - and if there was a lead in this ensemble, it is Sersi, it is Gemma Chan - we looked at and read all sorts of women for that part. And ended up really believing that Gemma was best for it. And thankfully, she's proven that to be the case in the final movie."

Though Chan previously appeared as another character in Captain Marvel, the actress also explained how adamant Feige was about getting her back into the MCU in a new role. In an interview with THR, Chan detailed how she came to pick up another big role in Eternals.

"My character dies in [Captain Marvel], so I thought there was no chance that I would really be coming back, which I was a bit bummed about," Chan said. "But then I encountered Kevin Feige during the awards circuit for Crazy Rich Asians and out of the blue, he just came up and said, 'We'd love to have you back. We'd love to make better use of you. We want you to do something else, so let's find that project.' But, to be honest, I had no idea that it would be so soon."

Created by Jack Kirby, the titular team made their Marvel Comics debut in The Eternals #1 in 1976. They are introduced as a race of immortal superheroes created by extraterrestrials to serve as the protectors of Earth, and end up going to war with their destructive counterparts. They all carry similar superheroes, such as the abilities of flight and superhuman strength, though many also choose to focus on a particular power to become more effective with it than the others.

Eternals will be released in theaters on Nov. 5, 2021. It will be the third of four Phase Four movies releasing this year, following Black Widow in May and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in September. Spider-Man: No Way Home will also premiere in December. The new teaser trailer for Eternals comes to us from Marvel Studios.