Monday saw the release of the first Eternals trailer, the third film in Phase 4 of the MCU, and it landed with a bang, racking up over 77 million views in just the first 24 hours. While some wondered if the appetite for Marvel would continue after its mammoth Infinity Saga came to an end in in 2019, this seems to prove that they have nothing to worry about just yet.

ICYMI: Watch the teaser trailer for Marvel Studios' #Eternals! https://t.co/hK4j3wa2pD — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) May 24, 2021

With the future of cinema very much in doubt for most of the last year, and the question of whether recovery would be possible following the Covid19 pandemic, many hopes have been riding on the upcoming MCU releases for getting things back on track. With so much interest in the trailer for Eternals, which eclipsed the trailers for both Black Widow and Shang Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, it looks like the future of cinemas could be saved in the real world by the heroes of a fictional one.

According to Deadline, the 77 million views marked the highest number of total views for a Disney or Marvel movie trailer since way back in March 2020, beating the likes of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (61.7 million) and the live action remake of Aladdin (60.8 million), and both of those movies went on to do mighty fine business at the box office, which is just what is needed right now. However, while it dominated movie trailer numbers, Eternals couldn't come close to the 125 million pulled in by Disney+ Marvel series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, although it did have the slightly unfair advantage of being shown during the Super Bowl which would add a hefty chunk to those numbers.

Eternals has a huge cast including Angeline Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kit Harrington and many more, all making their debut in the MCU, and it is safe to say that there are a lot of unknowns about the movie - probably accounting for some of the reason why any sight of a trailer was always going to pull in interest from Marvel fans desperate to get a flavor of what to expect when the movie arrives in November. So far, only a brief synopsis of the film's plot has been released and says, "Marvel Studios' Eternals welcomes an exciting new team of Super Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's oldest enemy, The Deviants."

The scale of the movie is expected to be huge, the mere idea that the premise sets up some kind of multi-generational story, which from the trailer we know includes modern day scenes and goes far back into the early days of the Earth, but as we have come to expect from Marvel, it is not going to be as simple as that and we will likely not discover exactly how it all fits in the timeline of the MCU until we see it at the end of the year. That is, however, what has kept fans coming back to the franchise for the last ten years, so why would they want to change such a successful strategy? This news originated at ComicBook.com.