Marvel has released a new TV spot for Eternals, teasing the end of an era and the beginning of another. The aptly titled featurette, "Beginnings," sees Marvel's cosmic humanoids, aka the Eternals, banding together to save humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. The minute-long clip also features the voice of Arishem the Judge, the leader of the Celestials. You can check out the clip below.

The teaser opens with a voice-over by Salma Hayek's Ajak as we see the biggest moments of the MCU play out on screen. We catch a brief glimpse of Tony Stark suiting up as Iron Man, portals opening up, Sam picking up the shield, and Stark's funeral before a mysterious character says, "Eternals, the end of one era is the beginning of another." And the character is none other than the leader of the celestials, Arishem the Judge. Celestials are the beings that created the universe and the Eternals. The character was confirmed to play a prominent role in Eternals last week, with Canadian voice actor David Kaye lending his voice to him. However, this is the first time we have heard Arishem, or any other Celestial, speak. And safe to say, Marvel couldn't have found a better person for the job.

The clip then shows brief shots of potentially jaw-dropping action sequences from Eternals. Towards the end, the dinner table scene previously shown in trailers is referenced. Kingo, played by Kumail Nanjiani, quips about how Thor used to follow him around when he was young, but now that he's a famous avenger, he won't return his phone calls. A confusing joke if taken literally, since Thor isn't quite technology savvy as previously established in Thor: Ragnarok. Anyway, this new clip will probably be the last promo we see from Eternals, considering only a couple of days are left before the film releases worldwide.

So far, Marvel has done a remarkable job of keeping spoilers in check, barring a few exceptions of course (the post-credits scene). However, the biggest talking point about Eternals these past few days has been its rotten tomatoes ratings. Currently sitting at 53% from 170 reviews, Eternals is officially certified "rotten". A first for an MCU movie, let's hope it's the last as well. But this hasn't deterred the fans from watching the movie. Eternals is on track for a $75 million domestic opening that puts it on par with Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings. It looks like the viewers are eagerly waiting for Eternals to form their own opinions, as it should be.

For those unaware, here is the synopsis for the film.

"Eternals follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who have protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again."

Featuring a star-studded cast comprising Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Kit Harrington, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan, Salma Hayek, Brian Tyree Henry, Don Lee, and Lauren Ridloff, Eternals releases in the United States on 5 November 2021. Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao directs the film from a screenplay written by the teams of Zhao & Patrick Burleigh and Ryan Firpo & Kaz Firpo. Eternals will premiere exclusively in theaters for a 45-day window before heading on to Disney+ later this year. If you're a Marvel fan, ignore the reviews and be sure to catch Eternals in theaters from November 5.