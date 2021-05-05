Marvel Studios unleashed an epic teaser focused on their upcoming movie projects, giving fans the first official footage of Eternals in Marvel's Phase 4 trailer. The film is huge for Marvel as it's helmed by Chloe Zhao, who just won a pair of Oscars for her work on Nomadland. Although the footage for Eternals is brief, we were able to catch a few key pieces of information. Here is everything that was revealed.

Salma Hayek's Ajak on Horseback

The first bit of Eternals footage is of Salma Hayek's character Ajak, who is shown to be riding a horse on a ranch. Her clothing is fairly modern, which clues us in on when some parts of the film will take place. Kevin Feige has said that Eternals will predominantly take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, but the Eternals are old beings so we may get some scenes throughout their history on Earth

Beachside Ceremony

The next shot is of several Eternals on a beach. It is hard to tell which exact cast members are present in this shot, but it is clear that several members of the Eternals have come together for a special occasion. They are all shown to be in full superhero costume as well, and the timeline of the shot is ambiguous. It's possible this takes place thousands of years in the past.

Eternals Teams Together

This shot gives us the best look at many of the heroes. It shows (from left to right) Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Angelina Jolie as Thena, and Ma Dong-Seok as Gilgamesh. All but Thena are wearing civilian attire, so it's possible Thena is the one that brings them all together.

Angelina Jolie's Thena in Action

We also get a good shot of Thena wielding some sort of magic golden sword. The scene promises some epic action sequences for the film as well as some intriguing lore. While we do not know exactly what the sword represents, there are a plethora of possibilities straight from the comics. One such possibility is the sword is in contrast to the Black Knight's Ebony Blade (who will be introduced in the film). Another possibility is that the sword is Excalibur, which has a history in Marvel Comics.

Eternals Gathered at the Gates of Babylon

This beautiful shot shows us some of the amazing set pieces that will be utilized for the film. It is hard to tell who all is present in the shot, but Thena, Gilgamesh, and Ikaris are clearly seen in the middle. Babylon is a key location for the Eternals as Thena and Gilgamesh both have significant history in the city. In the comics, Thena fell in love with the warlord Kro in Babylon, which caused a series of major complications for the Eternals. As for Gilgamesh, he's a native of Babylon and has fought several key battles within the city over the years. The scene also gives no sign as to when it takes place, which makes it all the more mysterious.

Close-Ups of Sersi and Kingo

The last two shots we get are of Gemma Chan's Sersi and Kumail Nanjiani's Kingo. Sersi is apparently speaking to Kingo when she says, "We're the ones who changed everything." This statement is accurate for the Eternals as the heroes have been on Earth for thousands of years and canonically helped shape the technology, society, and politics of the world. This scene indicates we will get plenty of exciting exposition and world-building from the film. It is very possible that Eternals will connect several other MCU moments throughout time. Sersi's monologue here will surely be worth the wait.

Overall, the new footage for Eternals was brief, but it beautifully conveyed the tone of the Marvel movie. The film will center on a group of diverse heroes throughout Earth's history as they come out of the shadows. If the footage is of any indication, we will get some of the most incredible shots in the history of the MCU. Eternals is slated to arrive in theaters on November 5, 2021.