Some new merchandise from Marvel's upcoming cosmic outing, Eternals, has revealed new looks at one of the legendary Celestials and the Deviant known as Kro, a character who is shaping up to be the movie's primary antagonist. In a more perfect world, Eternals would have hit screens by now, but as this is the world we live in, we will instead just have to indulge in leaks such as these for now.

The image of Kro shows that director Chloé Zhao and her team will be making some big changes to the characters look when compared to his comic book counterpart. A ruthless warlord, dictator, and general to the Deviants, Kro is an immortal-shapeshifter who hues closer to the Eternals then his own kind, forcing him to hide his powers from his own people. The character has a complex relationship with the Eternals, eventually becoming a secret lover of Thena and an occasional ally, though the movie looks to be leaning more into his villainous traits for the time being.

As for the Celestial, the new image shown very closely resembles that of Eson the Searcher, the Celestial that was first introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy back in 2014. However, the character shown in the design is actually thought to be Arishem the Judge, one of two Celestials who had the right and ability to judge which planet's civilization would live and which would die.

Due for release later this year, Eternals will introduce audiences to the titular superhero team, a species of immortal aliens from a mysterious, distant planet who first arrived on earth thousands of years ago and have been protecting humans since the dawn of time. Created by the even more mysterious Celestials, a race of powerful extra-terrestrial cosmic beings who have secretly lived on Earth for over 7000 years, The Eternals must reunite to protect humanity from their evil counterparts.

The plan for the movie is to introduce something wholly new to the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealing that Eternals is a bit of a gamble for the franchise, something which they have gotten used to doing. "I think we always question things, but we don't let fear guide us in our choices either. So, I believe there is a healthy balance somewhere. From the start of Marvel Studios, we always said we don't want to make one kind of movie," Feige previously said of the project. "When Iron Man worked, the first thing we announced was a WWII movie (Captain America) and a Norse God alien movie (Thor), and then a team-up movie (Avengers). So we always look to take the success or the goodwill that comes to us, and utilize that to expand to grow into Guardians of the Galaxy, and into Black Panther and Captain Marvel."

After several delays, Eternals is now scheduled to be released to theaters on November 5, 2021. The movie is just one of several intriguing projects on the Marvel horizon, each of which will bring big changes to the MCU, including the prequel Black Widow, and the sequels Thor: Love and Thunder, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This comes to us courtesy of Twitter user ETERNALS UPDATES.