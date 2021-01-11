Mallrats actor Ethan Suplee has achieved his goal of having visible abs. The actor has consistently kept his social media followers up to date on his weight loss journey over the years. The My Name Is Earl star went from weighing more than 500 pounds to having just 9% body fat. Back in January 2020, Suplee decided to set a health goal in order to get visible abs and worked hard for the whole year to get to this point.

The new year is when a lot of people make resolutions to last for the rest of the year. However, 2020 was not a normal year for anybody, though Suplee was able to stick to his guns. "Last year I set a goal of having visible abs, here's where I got to," he captioned a post on social media. "This year I would like visible obliques. It's going to be a wonderfully tough year." Suplee is already setting his new goal for 2021. While it will be tough, the actor is determined to accomplish it.

Ethan Suplee went on to detail how he started his weight loss journey. "I have successfully lost weight with every diet I stuck to in the past 20 years, but my goal was never more than that, lose weight," he said. Suplee started shedding pounds nearly 20 years ago when he started bike riding. He later decided to put more weight back on in order to get TV and movie roles. He has since "refined and pinpointed" his health goals, like aiming for visible abs.

Now, Ethan Suplee boasts, "I'm at my absolute pinnacle. I spent 35, 40 years without taking my shirt off in public. The shadows haven't been enhanced. There's loose skin. There are scars. This is who I am." Seeing Suplee in Mallrats, or even My Name is Earl, is almost liking seeing a completely different person. At the age of 24, Suplee weighed over 500 pounds. He tried a number of different diets over the years, but he would often go back to his old ways, which would affect him both physically and mentally.

Actress Rebel Wilson also decided to set some health goals for 2020. She kept her followers on social media updated with her weight loss goals, which she met before the end of the year. She dubbed 2020 as her "year of health," and set out to lose 60 pounds, which was influenced by wanting to have kids at some point in the future. "I was thinking about fertility and having good quality eggs in the bank, so I was like, 'OK, I'm going to do this, I'm going to get healthy,'" says the actress. As for Ethan Suplee, he was determined to eat and enjoy meals with his family and that includes going out to eat. To accomplish this, he was "mindful" of what he was putting in his body and well aware of the work that he would have to put in at the gym to reach his goal of abs. You can check out those visual abs above, thanks to Ethan Suplee's official Instagram account.