Tom Holland would love to guest star in Zendaya's acclaimed TV series Euphoria, especially if their Spider-Man co-star Jacob Batalon can also come along. Currently, all three are busy filming Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third installment of the Marvel trilogy. We'll see all three back in their roles as Peter Parker, MJ, and Ned Leeds when the sequel releases in theaters in December.

Beyond Spider-Man: No Way Home, Holland is keen on teaming back up with Zendaya and Batalon in other projects. In a recent interview with Collider, Holland was asked which TV series he would love to guest star on if he had the choice. Because he's a big fan of the show, Holland ends up naming Euphoria, but admits he'd prefer to bring along Batalon to get the whole gang back together for a scene. From the interview:

"What TV series we would love to guest star on? We were joking about this the other day. I'd love to be in Euphoria, but with Jacob Batalon. I'd love for us to just be in the background of one of Zendaya's scenes, just because they're two of my best friends and I would love to do anything with them, but also I love that show so it'd be nice to be a part of that."

Joining Holland, Zendaya Coleman, and Batalon in Spider-Man: No Way Home will be Holland's real brother, Harry, who is confirmed for a role in the upcoming sequel. In the Collider interview, Holland also revealed how Harry came to have a role in the movie, which will see him play a criminal apprehended by the red-and-blue web-slinger.

"That was an idea we had, we were having a barbecue at my house within the first few weeks of shooting. Mr. Watts was there and Harry kind of put it on him and said, "Listen, John, I've been here since the beginning, when are you going to put me in this film?". And John had the perfect idea, that was making him a bank robber and then I have to catch him, which is a lot of fun."

Created by Sam Levinson, Euphoria premiered on HBO in 2019. Featuring Zendaya in a lead role, the series follows a group of high school students through their experiences of sex, drugs, friendships, love, identity, and trauma. For her role as Rue Bennett, Zendaya won the Primetime Emmy Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series, the youngest actress in history to achieve the honor. The series has been renewed for a second season, though HBO also produced two one-hour specials in December and January.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released on Dec. 17, 2021. While no future Spider-Man movies have yet officially been greenlit, Tom Holland has said he'll continue playing the role for as long as Marvel will let him, so we could be seeing Holland working with Zendaya and Batalon for many years to come. Holland can also be seen in the AppleTV+ movie Cherry and the sci-fi adventure Chaos Walking. You can read the full interview with Holland at Collider.