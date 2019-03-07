Will Ferrell is reuniting with Wedding Crashers director David Dobkin for a new comedy at Netflix. The two are pairing up for the comedy movie titled Eurovision that will center on the long-running and popular singing contest of the same name that has been running for more than 60 years. To sweeten the pot just a bit, frequent Ferrell collaborator Adam McKay is on board as an executive producer.

According to a new report, Will Ferrell is signed on to not only star in, but also co-write Eurovision alongside Andrew Steele. Some of Steele's previous credits include Funny or Die Presents... and serving as the head writer on Saturday Night Live for a spell. Steele also penned Ferrell's 2012 Spanish comedy Casa de mi Padre. There is no indication currently as to who Ferrell is going to play in the movie. Though, given that final scene in Step Brothers, we can only hope he's going to play a hopeful contestant in the competition. For now, the creative team and Netflix are keeping the larger plot details under wraps.

David Dobkin is best known for directing Wedding Crashers, the 2005 comedy that stars Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson. Will Ferrell memorably starred in a minor role in that movie as Chazz, the man who invented the art of wedding crashing. Dobkin has also directed a number of music videos for artists such as Maroon 5, Coolio and 2Pac. Some of his other movie credits include Shanghai Knights, The Change-Up and Fred Claus. His most recent effort was the 2014 drama The Judge, which starred Robert Downey Jr. and Robert Duvall. Dobkin worked with Netflix in a limited capacity previously, as he directed an episode of Iron Fist.

Will Ferrell is one of the top comedic talents in the business, but he's been on something of a cold streak recently, having starred in movies like Zoolander 2, Daddy's Home Two and, most unfortunately, Holmes and Watson. However, he tends to do his best work with Adam McKay. Even though McKay isn't directing, the two previously collaborated on movies such as Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Step Brothers and the criminally underrated The Other Guys. Having McKay on board in any capacity is a credit to the project.

The Eurovision Song Contest is the longest-running annual international TV song competition, with the first contest held in Switzerland in 1956. Like many singing competitions, few of its winners go on to achieve major success beyond the contest, however, it has produced a couple of major hit-makers in the past. ABBA won the contest in 1974, representing their home country of Sweden, while Celine Dion took home the prize in 1988 for Switzerland. There is no word currently on how soon production could ramp up on Eurovision, but we'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news was first reported by Variety.