Netflix has released the trailer for their upcoming comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. The movie finds Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams uniting as the fictional singing duo Fire Saga. Eurovision Song Contest was initially scheduled for a May 2020 release date to coincide with the real-life Eurovision Song Contest 2020, but the release was delayed. Netflix is all set to release the comedy on June 26th, 2020.

Eurovision Song Contest features Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as Icelandic singing duo Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir, aka Fire Saga as they are given the chance to represent their country at the Eurovision Song Contest. However, nobody, including Lars' father (Pierce Brosnan), think they are any good. In fact, everybody seems to hate everything they do. Their big chance just continues to prove they don't exactly have what it takes to compete with the pros, but they don't let that stop them.

Netflix previously released an official music video for Fire Saga's new song, "Volcano Man" to promote Eurovision Song Contest, and it captured the comedic vibe pretty well. The project reunites Rachel McAdams and Will Ferrell with Wedding Crashers director David Dobkin, so that aspect alone should let people know what they're getting into before watching one second of footage. Ferrell also co-wrote the screenplay alongside Andrew Steele (Casa de mi Padre), which means the movie is full of the actor's silliness that he has been working for decades now.

While a lot of what Will Ferrell does on the big screen is considered to be silly, he takes his craft very seriously. In May 2018, in preparation for Eurovision Song Contest, the comedian attended the finals of the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal in order to research the performers for possible characters. He even spoke backstage with Eurovision contestants and tried to look at the different scenarios going on between all of the contestants. By June 2018, it was announced that Ferrell was set to star and co-write Eurovision Song Contest, reuniting him with David Dobkin. While the timing of the movie could have been better, it was definitely out of their control as the world is in a weird spot at the moment.

The Eurovision Song Contest will also have a soundtrack that comes out on June 26th. Will Ferrell handles all of his singing duties, while singer Molly Sandén does the parts for Rachel McAdams. If "Volcano Man" is any indication, the rest of the soundtrack is going to be pretty ridiculous, though that's exactly what everybody thinks it's going to be. In addition to Ferrell, McAdams, and Pierce Brosnan, the comedy also stars Dan Stevens and popstar Demi Lovato. You can check out the video and trailer for Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga above, thanks to the Netflix YouTube channel.