One of the 90s most phenomenal horror movies is getting a huge new release from Scream Factory this September. In space, you will be hearing many screams as the studio unleashes 1997's gruesome Event Horizon on an upgraded and definitive blu-ray release.

Its name: Event Horizon. The high-tech, pioneering research spacecraft mysteriously vanished without a trace on its maiden voyage seven years ago. But a weak, persistent signal from the long-missing craft prompts a rescue team, headed by the intrepid Captain Miller (Laurence Fishburne), to wing its way through the galaxy on a bold rescue mission. Accompanying Miller is his elite crew and the lost ship's designer (Sam Neill). What they uncover is unimaginable interstellar horror.

National street date for North America (Region A) is planned for Sept 29th. Note that the date could change as Shout! Factory are still experiencing a domino effect from the current pandemic which has caused numerous delays for earlier releases in their schedule. It's still an unprecedented time in which getting access to talent for extras or setting up film transfers are more challenging than they were before for the studio.

Event Horizon blu-ray details so far:

This is being presented as a Collector's Edition release and will come guaranteed with a slipcover in its first three months of release.

The newly commissioned artwork you see pictured comes to us from artist Joel Robinson. This art will be front-facing and the reverse side of the wrap will feature the original theatrical artwork.

New extras are in progress and will be announced on a later date (August timing, and also depending on current events). Scream Factory can confirm today that they are doing a new 4K scan of the classic 90s horror movie. As for any much-inquired-about additional footage (in addition to what's be presented on prior releases), the studio is looking into it as best they can.

