Ewan McGregor has lined up his next project. The Star Wars actor will lead the cast of Everest, a new movie about conquering the legendary Mount Everest, which boasts an all-star cast. Director Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow, The Bourne Identity) is on board to direct. The movie is set to hit the Cannes market next week and is expected to generate a great deal of interest.

Everest will be inspired by the novel Paths of Glory by author Jeffrey Archer. HanWay Films is set to distribute the movie, with filming expected to begin in January 2022. It will be set in 1921 when Mount Everest remained one of the last remaining parts of the world yet to be conquered by man. It is not the true story of the climbers who conquered the mountain. Rather, it will be a fictionalized tale. Mark Strong (Kingsman: The Secret Service, Shazam) and Sam Heughan (Outlander, The Spy Who Dumped Me) are also set to star.

The movie centers on Ewan McGregor who plays a man named Mallory handpicked by the head of the Royal Geographic Society (Mark Strong). Mallory is to scale Mount Everest following World War I. He will be forced to compete against an Australian rival, George Finch (Sam Heughan). It becomes a battle to see who can reach the summit first. Jennifer Klein is set to produce alongside Doug Liman. Klein had this to say in a statement.

"We are thrilled to be working with HanWay Films in telling this important and timeless story. Bringing 'Everest' to screen is more relevant now than ever. In this period of uncertainty, a story of true determination, passion and positivity can help remind us of what we can overcome."

This adds yet another major project to Ewan McGregor's slate. The actor has been exceptionally busy in recent years. Some of his recent credits include Christopher Robin, Doctor Sleep, Birds of Prey and the Netflix series Halston. McGregor is currently filming the Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney+, which marks his long-awaited return to Star Wars following his role in the prequel trilogy. Gabrielle Stewart of HanWay Films had this to say.

"Liman and McGregor are passionate adventurers both in life and filmmaking, and this film asks one of the great unresolved questions of the Everest story: was Mallory the first to make it to the top 30 years before [Edmund] Hillary? It would not surprise me if in the wake of this film, and as we approach the centenary of Mallory's life-taking climb, this great mystery would lead us to one of great discovery."

Doug Liman most recently helmed the HBO Max thriller Locked Down. He also directed the YA adaptation Chaos Walking, which starred Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley. Aside from this movie, he is also set to direct a movie that will see him actually go to space with Tom Cruise. Everest does not yet have a release date but we'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news was previously reported by The Hollywood Reporter.