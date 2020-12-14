The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to spread out and get a lot bigger. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently updated Disney investors with what they, and the fans, can expect from the studio over the next handful of years. Feige previously teased Phase 4 of the MCU last summer at San Diego Comic-Con, where he and Marvel brought down the house. As it turns out, the studio had a lot more plans that they did not announced that day. Feige turned into Santa Claus this year to deliver a ton of new MCU information, along with some long-awaited trailers.

The biggest difference with the MCU's Phase 4, when compared to previous Phases, it that the studio has partnered with Disney+ to deliver shows that fit in with the big screen adventures. Fans were supposed to have been treated with both The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, along with WandaVision this year. However, due to the public health crisis, that was not able to occur.

The small screen Disney+ shows were not the only projects to get effected by the public health crisis this year. Black Widow and Eternals should have already been out and in theaters this year. If the standalone Natasha Romanoff movie would have come out back in May, it would already be available to purchase on Blu-ray for the holidays. Now, both of those long-awaited movies are scheduled to hit theaters next year, depending on how things work out.

While many MCU fans were expecting Kevin Feige to announce that Black Widow was going to be available on Disney+ and in theaters, like Wonder Woman 1984 releasing on Christmas Day on HBO Max and in theaters, but that was not the case. Disney will not be following in the footsteps of Warner Bros. for a hybrid release system in 2021. This may have come as a disappointment to a lot of fans watching the Investors Day presentation, but it does give fans a lot more to look forward to in 2021.

Kevin Feige made sure to reveal that MCU fans have a lot to look forward to across multiple formats. Obviously, the big screen projects like Eternals and Black Widow are on the way, but the Disney+ shows look almost like they were pulled from movie theaters. If that wasn't enough, Feige reiterated the fact that all of the shows and movies will be interconnected, which is something that many have wondered about over the past several months. Below, you will find a list of all of the major announcements Marvel Studios made.

In a day full of excitement, the Fantastic Four announcement was probably the biggest. Fans have been wanting to see what kind of magic Kevin Feige and crew can work on the former Fox property, and it is now in development. Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts is currently developing the movie, which will finally introduce Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kevin Feige did not reveal any further details about the project, but he really didn't have to.

Fans already knew that Captain Marvel 2 was on the way, but Kevin Feige revealed a few more important details pertaining to the long-awaited sequel. Candyman director Nia DaCosta is officially joining the MCU to helm the sequel, which brings back actress Brie Larson to the title role. However, it was also revealed that Carol Danvers will have some help this time around, thanks to some friends who will make their debut on Disney+ ahead of time. The sequel is set to open in late 2022.

Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan in the upcoming Ms. Marvel Disney+ series, which is currently filming in Atlanta. In addition to showing off the very first footage from the show, Kevin Feige revealed that Vellani will be starring alongside Brie Larson in Captain Marvel 2, along with the adult version of Monica Rambeau, who is played by Teyonah Parris. The series will debut in late 2021, introducing the 16-year-old Pakistani-American who is obsessed with Carol Danvers.

WandaVision Disney+ Series

WandaVision is all set to premiere in January 2021 and MCU fans can't wait to see what exactly is going on. The footage has been described as a "fever dream" numerous times as we see the MCU get mashed up with classic sitcoms from TV history. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany lead the cast, which also features Teyonah Parris' adult version of Monica Rambeau, who is also in Ms. Marvel and in Captain Marvel 2. Kevin Feige even revealed a new trailer, which you can see below.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Disney+ Series

Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie were supposed to star in the very first Disney+ Marvel series. However, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has been delayed until next year. Kevin Feige and crew know that fans have been waiting months to see the first substantial look at the series, so he presented a trailer, which has MCU fans really excited. The footage looks more like a movie when compared to WandaVision. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, kicks off on Disney+ March 19th, 2021.

Loki Disney+ Series

Loki is set to debut on Disney+ in May 2021 featuring the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother's shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer. Kevin Feige described the series as a "crime thriller."

Kevin Feige officially announced that Marvel Studios will not be replacing Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther 2. "To honor the legacy that Chad helped us build through his portrayal of the king of Wakanda, we want to continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film," said Feige. Chadwick Boseman sadly passed away back in August after a lengthy battle with colon cancer. Ryan Coogler is still set to direct the sequel, which hits theaters on July 8th, 2022.

She-Hulk is a new comedy series coming to Disney+. It officially stars Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk, aka Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases. Maslany previously denied having any involvement with the series. She-Hulk will welcome a host of Marvel characters to the series, including the Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, and the Abomination, played by Tim Roth. The series is directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, while Jessica Gao is head writer.

Hawkeye Disney+ Series

Hawkeye is set to debut on Disney+ in late 2021. The series stars Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, aka Clint Barton, who teams up with another well-known archer from the Marvel comics, Kate Bishop, who if officially played by Hailee Steinfeld. Like Tatiana Maslany, Steinfeld previously denied having anything to do with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The cast also includes Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Hawkeye is helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie.

The highly anticipated third installment of the Ant-Man franchise was also announced by Kevin Feige. The movie is officially titled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and it will feature Jonathan Majors as the villainous Kang the Conqueror. Kathryn Newton has joined the cast as an adult version of Cassie Lang. Peyton Reed returns to direct, while Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer return to star. It is believed that the sequel will delve further into the Quantum Realm.

Moon Knight Disney+ Series

Moon Knight is a new series created for Disney+ and it was briefly brought up by Kevin Feige. Directed by Mohamed Diab, the action-adventure features a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him are distinct characters who appear against a backdrop of Egyptian iconography. It has been reported that Star Wars sequel trilogy star Oscar Isaac is the star of the new series, but Feige did not bring it up.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is slated for Disney+ during the 2022 holiday season. It is written and directed by Guardians of the Galaxy veteran James Gunn, who will make the special while filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which goes into production late next year. The event sounds like something the Guardians will be perfect for, though many are hoping that it will fare better than the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special.

What If...? flips the script on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reimagining famous events from the movies in unexpected and fresh ways. Coming to Disney+ in Summer 2021, Marvel Studios' first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU, featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles. The series is directed by Bryan Andrews; Ashley Bradley is head writer.

Secret Invasion Disney+ Series

Secret Invasion was another surprise announcement from Kevin Feige. The project is a newly announced series heading to Disney+ that stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos-characters who first met in Captain Marvel. The crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years. MCU fans are wondering how this series will connect to the big screen when it gets further along in development.

Thor: Love and Thunder was officially announced by Kevin Feige last summer, but he finally revealed who Christian Bale will be playing in the highly anticipated sequel. Bale is officially playing the main antagonist, Gorr the God Butcher. Taika Waititi is back behind the camera for the sequel, which also sees the return of Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Natalie Portman. Some of the Guardians, like Chris Pratt's Star-Lord, will also be making appearances in the Thor: Love and Thunder.

Though he didn't say much, Kevin Feige doubled down on the Blade announcement from last summer. Feige said, "we're moving ahead with Blade, starring Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali. The development and storylines are coming together, and we'll have announcements very, very soon." This is going to be a big deal when it finally hits theaters and expectations are through the roof.

Ironheart, the second of the newly announced series coming to Disney+, stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. Williams was first introduced in the comics back in 2016, and MCU fans have wondered since then if Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios had other things in store for her. Now, she'll have her own show, but how will it connect to the big screen?

Armor Wars Disney+ Series

Armor Wars is based on the classic Marvel comic series. It's coming to Disney+ and it stars Don Cheadle as James Rhodes, aka War Machine, who must face what happens when Tony Stark's tech falls into the wrong hands. This storyline is something that Stark always feared, and now he's gone and can't do anything about it. Luckily, Rhodey is on the case. Will Hammer Industries CEO Justin Hammer (Sam Rockwell) make a return? We'll just have to wait and see.

I Am Groot Disney+ Series

Finally, Kevin Feige announced the existence of I Am Groot. The project features everyone's favorite baby tree in a series of original shorts coming to Disney+. Feige did not go into further detail about the project, but one can expect some fellow Guardians to drop by and say hello. As to how this will fit, if at all, in to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, that is unclear at the moment.