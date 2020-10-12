We have the first trailer for Everybody's Talking About Jamie. This serves as an adaptation of the hit musical of the same name and stars newcomer Max Harwood in the leading role. It comes from Disney's 20th Century Studios, which was formed after the Disney/Fox merger went into effect last year. If all goes according to plan (and if 2020 has taught us anything it may well not) this will be one of the first major movies hitting theaters next year. Based on the trailer, it looks like a big, music-filled celebration that will benefit greatly from the theatrical experience.

The trailer opens with Jamie kicking of his day, heading to school and going through his routine. A teacher asks the class what everyone hopes to do for a career and Jamie proudly declares that he wants to be a performer. His teacher promptly casts doubt on these plans. We see that tensions are high with his father who is disappointed in how his son turned out. He dreams of becoming a drag queen and ultimately finds a mentor, played by Richard E. Grant, who inspires him to pursue this path, in spite of the many obstacles in his way. We are offered glimpses of the music and dance numbers, which are huge, poppy and colorful.

The movie stars Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar, Samuel Bottomley, Sharon Horgan and Richard E. Grant. Jonathan Butterell, who directed the stage show, makes his feature directorial debut with the adaptation. The screenplay and lyrics are by Tom MacRae, with songs by Dan Gillespie Sells and a score from Sells and Anne Dudley. Mark Herbert, Peter Carlton and Arnon Milchan are producing with Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Daniel Battsek, Ollie Madden, Peter Balm, Niall Shamma, and Jes Wilkins on board as executive producers.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie centers on Jamie New, a 16-year-old who doesn't quite fit in. Instead of pursuing a "real" career, he dreams of becoming a drag queen. Uncertain about his future, he does believe that he is going to be a sensation. Supported by his loving mother and his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.

Most major movies that were on the calendar, with a few exceptions, were delayed to 2021 in recent weeks. This was in response to movies like Tenet and The New Mutants underperforming at the box office. The delays have led to further uncertainty in regards to movie theaters being able to stay open without government assistance, with Cineworld closing all of its locations again indefinitely. So whether or not there will be theaters for this or any big movie to play in come next year remains to be seen. Be that as it may, Everybody's Talking About Jamie is currently set to arrive in theaters on February 26, 2021, from 20th Century Studios. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself.