Is the Evil Dead 2 remake finally happening? Obviously, this isn't in reference to Sam Raimi's Evil Dead 2, but instead, a sequel to the 2013 reimagining of the classic horror flick, as directed by Fede Alvarez. There was talk of a sequel at one point, but that cooled off somewhat quickly and we haven't heard much on the topic since. However, Alvarez recently hinted that the project may have some potential life again, via some recent Twitter activity.

Fede Alvarez is currently working on The Girl in the Spider's Web, which is adapting the fourth book in The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo series. But once work is done on that front, it appears as though he doesn't have his next project firmly in place. So, Alvarez took to Twitter to ask his fans what he should do next; Evil Dead 2 or Don't Breathe 2. The filmmaker also offered the option, "stop making movies," but not too many people went in for that.

The results of this poll were rather definitive. An overwhelming 70 percent voted for Evil Dead 2. While this is in no way confirmation that the project is moving forward, it does indicate that there is interest from both Fede Alvarez and the studio to pursue it. The question is, can it really happen and how soon would it happen? The fact remains that Don't Breathe 2 has also been announced and Sam Raimi, who produced the first movie, has praised the concept. So both projects still seem like they could happen eventually. But which one will we see first? Based on this survey, it looks like the people want some more Evil Dead.

It's also worth mentioning that Fede Alvarez is attached to direct a new Labyrinth movie, but no release date or potential production start has been locked down for that movie. So, it looks like it will be a horror sequel next for Alvarez, but he just hasn't firmed up which one it's going to be. Jane Levy starred in both Don't Breathe and the Evil Dead remake, so it's likely that no matter which one of these projects ends up moving forward, she's going to be in it. She and Alvarez seem to have a good working relationship.

The timing of this poll is rather interesting. Starz recently announced the unfortunate cancellation of Ash vs. Evil Dead, meaning that the recent season 3 finale is actually the series finale. Bruce Campbell also said that he's retiring as Ash Williams. So, if fans want more Evil Dead, it looks like a sequel to Fede Alvarez's 2013 remake is the most likely way we're going to get it. The 2013 take made $97.5 million worldwide, working from a budget of $17 million, making it a financially successful endeavor for Sony. Fans of the franchise also embraced the reimagining, so news of a sequel would likely go over well in the wake of the Ash vs. Evil Dead cancellation. While no formal announcement has been made, we may yet have some new Evil Dead to look forward to. You can check out the results of Fede Alvarez's Twitter poll for yourself below.