Will Fede Alvarez actually get around to making Evil Dead 2? The director did right by fans with his 2013 remake of Evil Dead (which really wasn't so much a remake as it was a new take on the franchise entirely) and there has been talk of a sequel ever since. Recently, Alvarez has stirred the pot a bit, making it seem like he's inching even close to making the movie happen. Now, he's provided a bit of an update on the status of the project.

Taking to Twitter, Fede Alvarez recently ran a poll asking fans if he should make Don't Breathe 2 or Evil Dead 2 his next project. Overwhelmingly, fans voted for the latter option. He also recently stated on Twitter that if Uruguay wins the World Cup, which is in the cards right now, he will make the sequel happen. During a recent interview for his upcoming movie The Girl in the Spider's Web, he elaborated a bit, expressing his desire to tackle the project but only when they find the right story. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Look, I love those movies. Making my Evil Dead was an amazing experience, it was my first film. So, going back at some point will be a possibility. I mean, I'm really good friends with all those guys, with Bruce, and Sam, and Rob (Tapert, who has produced all the Evil Dead movies). So, we always chat about it. The good news, and I think that's what sometimes people don't understand, is, none of those guys will make any of these movies just because they can, just because it's good business. They will only make it if they believe they have some good story to tell. A lot of people say that in this industry, but most of the time it's not true. With those guys, all of us involved in those movies, we will just make them if we believe there's a story that has to be told, and is awesome, and is great, and we believe that it will be better than anything that will be done before in that world. [When] we find that story, when we all agree on what it is, it will probably happen."

A bit of good news and bad news there. The good news being that it sounds very much like the movie is going to happen at some point. The bad news being that we still have no real timeline for it. Alvarez is currently attached to a Labyrinth sequel, but we haven't had any updates on that project as of late. He's also got Don't Breathe 2 on the back burner. That said, he doesn't have his next project firmly in place.

There's also the matter of where the Evil Dead franchise currently stands. Ash vs. Evil Dead was canceled by Starz, which led to Bruce Campbell retiring as Ash Williams. However, he has teased that there are future iterations of the franchise coming down the pipeline. Producer Rob Tapert has also teased plans of a possible new movie. So while Ash may be a thing of the past, Evil Dead is far from over. That may leave room for Alvarez to swoop in and finally get this movie made. This news comes to us courtesy of Entertainment Weekly.