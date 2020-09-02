Bruce Campbell has dished a little bit more information on Evil Dead 4, which is officially titled Evil Dead Rise. Plot details have remained guarded up to this point but we know that Campbell has said, time and time again, that he will not be returning as Ash Williams. Whether or not a cameo of sorts is on the table (more on that in a moment) remains to be seen. But as for the movie's plot? It seems the Deadites will be having a major effect on an entire city this time around.

Bruce Campbell appeared at the Mahoning Drive-In Theater in Pennsylvania as part of his Keep Your Distance tour. During a Q&A, as one might expect, the subject of Evil Dead came up. Specifically, the upcoming sequel that has been coming together behind the scenes. Campbell teased that the action may be spreading more far and wide than we've seen in the past. Here's what he had to say about it.

"The Evil Dead are going to f*** up a city this time."

Not taking into account the TV show Ash vs. Evil Dead, the movies have been relatively contained, save for Army of Darkness, which was a sprawling swords and sandals epic involving the evil beasts. But the Earth-bound entries have all been reserved to a cabin in the woods. So the idea of setting Evil Dead Rise in a city allows for something different. Not to mention there have been unconfirmed rumors that the movie will take place in a high rise, hence the title.

Inevitably, the subject of Bruce Campbell appearing in the movie also came up. While it seems highly unlikely that Campbell will reverse his stance on retiring the character of Ash, when asked about appearing in a cameo, the actor said, "Shouldn't I just be in it?" This, apparently, got a big response from the crowd. That said, Campbell is nothing if not a showman and, given the environment, that statement should be taken with a grain of salt. Campbell further addressed the idea simply with, "Who knows?" So, for now at least, Campbell's involvement on screen in the project remains up in the air. Though he is involved as a producer alongside Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert, who have all shepherded the franchise from the very beginning.

Lee Cronin (The Hole in the Ground) has been tapped to direct Evil Dead 4. Cronin was hand-picked by Sam Raimi, who directed the first three entries in the series, for the job. As far as casting goes, we will be following a new set of characters. The story will not center on Jane Levy's Mia, who we met in the 2013 Evil Dead remake/sequel. At one point, a direct sequel to that movie was being discussed but nothing ever materialized. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news was previously reported by 1428 Elm.