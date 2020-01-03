Sam Raimi has given Evil Dead fans an update on the current status of the franchise, and the filmmaker is also still hopeful he'll one day get to direct another sequel with Bruce Campbell as Ash. For a new fan Q&A on Reddit to promote The Grudge, Raimi provided many intriguing answers to the rapid-fire questions about his body of work. When asked specifically if there'd ever be another Evil Dead movie with Raimi himself at the helm, Raimi had this to say about the concept.

"Bruce [Campbell], Rob [Tapert] and I are working with a young [filmmaker] who is writing a new Evil Dead story that he will direct. As for me.... I would love to direct a new Evil Dead movie... but I'd really like to do it with Bruce. And he says he's retired the character. I hope not."

Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell have previously teased another Evil Dead movie with a new filmmaker in charge, though it's interesting Raimi continues to hold out hope for getting Ash back onto the big screen one day. This follows the actor's announced retirement from playing Ash, with Campbell insisting he will never again play the role for any new movie or television projects. Although he retired from physically playing the role in live-action projects, Campbell has since voiced Ash in the video game Dead by Daylight and has also teased reprising the role in other Evil Dead video games.

In the Reddit Q&A, Raimi was also asked about the 2013 reboot from director Fede Alvarez and if it would ever have its own sequel. "If Fede would write or direct it, yes, in a split second!" Raimi exclaims. This makes it clear Raimi is completely on board for a follow-up to the reboot, so as long as Alvarez is still leading the project creatively. Though it only featured Ash in a brief cameo appearance, Alvarez's Evil Dead shines in its own way thanks to an awesome performance by Jane Levy as Mia. Alvarez himself has suggested that he's open to doing Evil Dead 2, though preferred to focus on Don't Breathe 2 instead.

Raimi previously helmed The Evil Dead in 1981, followed by the sequels Evil Dead II in 1987 and Army of Darkness in 1992. The movies starred Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams, a man who adopts a chainsaw as a hand to become the most badass Deadite slayer of them all. Campbell would reprise the role in 2015 for the Starz television series Ash vs. Evil Dead, which consisted of three seasons before airing its finale in 2018. Raimi served as an executive producer on the show and directed the pilot episode.

The Raimi-produced reboot of The Grudge is now playing in theaters. If we're lucky, we just might one day see another Evil Dead movie from the legendary director as well. Given how serious Campbell seems to be about his retirement as Ash, however, it's probably best not to hold our breath. You can read more from Raimi's Q&A with fans over at Reddit.