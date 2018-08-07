Grab your chainsaw as we're heading back into everyone's favorite cabin in the woods. That's right, Sam Raimi's cult classic The Evil Dead is finally be getting a proper 4K scan this October.

Celebrate the original beginning of the cult classic series when The Evil Dead arrives on 4K Ultra HD™ Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray™ and Digital) October 9 from Lionsgate. Written and directed by Sam Raimi, and starring Bruce Campbell in the role that made him a cult icon, this film follows five college friends who accidentally release a legion of demons and spirits. Experience four times the resolution of Full HD with 4K, as well as Dolby Vision™ HDR, to bring to life the stunning cinematography of this supernatural horror film. When compared to a standard picture, Dolby Vision can deliver spectacular colors never before seen on a screen, highlights that are up to 40 times brighter, and blacks that are 10 times darker. Available for the very first time in this absolutely stunning format, The Evil Dead 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack will be available for the suggested retail price of $22.99.

More than 35 years ago, a low-budget horror movie roared across movie screens and changed the velocity of fear forever - and made a cult legend out of Bruce Campbell in his iconic role as the lethal, wisecracking Ash Williams. Now, for the first time, you can experience the ferocious ingenuity, relentless shocks, and gore-gushing havoc of the original Sam Raimi masterpiece in 4K!

Special features include audio Commentary with writer-director Sam Raimi, producer Robert Tapert, and star Bruce Campbell.