Evil Dead franchise star Bruce Campbell posted a cryptic image of him as Ash on Twitter, leading to fan speculation a new creative project involving the character is in the works. The filtered image only shows Ash with blood on his face, and the caption merely names the month of September. This has horror fans curious to see what could possibly be arriving this fall pertaining to the Evil Dead hero. Possibly, Campbell is just having some fun with the fans, or he's referring to a specific Evil Dead project that has yet to be formally announced.

Of course, playing Ash in a new live-action movie or TV series seems unlikely, as Bruce Campbell has declared himself retired from playing the character on screen. It's entirely possible he could change his mind for one more run, however, if the perfect opportunity comes along. He continues to provide the voice of Ash in other endeavors, as the character was recently added to the video game Dead by Daylight featuring Campbell's voice. Campbell has also previously referenced an official Evil Dead game in the works, and this could be an update on that project. On the topic of video games, it's rumored Ash will be added to the fighting game Mortal Kombat 11 in a future update, and September could be when the add-on will arrive.

Campbell first portrayed Ash in Sam Raimi's 1981 horror movie The Evil Dead. He would reprise the role in 1987 for Evil Dead 2 and again in 1992 with Army of Darkness, which were both directed by Raimi as well. The character had starred in various Evil Dead video games in the years since until Campbell reprised Ash one more time for the small screen on the Starz TV series Ash vs. Evil Dead. Following the show's cancellation by the network last year, Campbell said he was through with playing the character, moving on to the AMC series Lodge 49.

This summer, Campbell will be assuming hosting duties on the Travel Channel revival of Ripley's Believe It or Not. The series will explore some of the strangest phenomena to be found across the world, with Campbell offering his take on the bizarre and wonderful sights. It seems unlikely Campbell's Twitter tease has anything to do with this series, given that it already has a premiere date and is completely unrelated to Evil Dead and the Ash character. You can watch the series when it premieres next month on June 9 on the Travel Channel.

In any case, we'll just have to wait and see what Campbell means with his cryptic tweet. It's fun to speculate, but it's best to keep in mind that it's entirely possible Campbell is just having fun with his Twitter followers. Still, given the discussion the tweet has generated, it's clear anything new involving Ash will be very welcomed by horror fans. You can take a look at the mysterious tweet from below, courtesy of Bruce Campbell on Twitter.