Bruce Campbell may be retired as Ash Williams in the Evil Dead franchise, but that doesn't mean we've seen the last of the character on screen. Following the cancelation of Ash vs. Evil Dead by Starz, Campbell stated that he was done with Ash, despite fan petitions to have Netflix pick up the show for a fourth season. But Campbell is perfectly happy to see the franchise continue without him and now, he's endorsed someone else picking up the mantle. Here's what he had to say about it in a recent interview.

"I'd be perfectly fine if they find some young Ash, do some new incarnation, let some other poor bastard get covered in blood. It's all good."

There are a couple of things to be taken from this statement and really, none of them are in the least bit bad. For one, Bruce Campbell appears to have no bitterness. He's just ready to move on. The man has been playing Ash for just shy of four decades, with some big breaks in there. But playing a character like that isn't easy under the best of circumstances, let alone at 60-years-old. It's understandable that Campbell is ready to do other things with his career.

It's also another reminder that Bruce Campbell isn't trying to hold up Sam Raimi or anyone from doing more Evil Dead movies, another TV show, or whatever form something might take. Even if that means casting a new Ash. Campbell even suggests that they could cross over the characters from Fede Alvarez's Evil Dead remake and the characters leftover from Ash vs. Evil Dead.

"I hope there are very many variations of Evil Dead. You've got the leftover characters from the series, you've got the characters from the remake that we did a few years ago. You can intersect universes."

The only problem with any of this would be on the part of fans. Surely many of them would accept a continuation of Evil Dead. Especially a sequel to 2013's remake, which has been discussed. Bringing in someone else to play Ash is an entirely different conversation though. For most fans, Bruce Campbell and Ash are inseparable. It would be incredibly difficult to accept another actor in the role.

Whether or not this ends up happening is another question entirely. More Evil Dead is pretty much a certainty. Will that include Ash? It's anyone's guess at this point. But if that's the direction Sam Raimi and the producers decided to go, they don't have to worry about getting Bruce Campbell's blessing. As for Campbell, he's still set to voice the character in an upcoming VR video game, but details on that are relatively scarce for the time being. We'll be sure to keep you posted as more details on the future of the Evil Dead franchise are made available. This news originated with Entertainment Weekly.