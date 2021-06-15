Evil Dead: The Game is on the way, and Bruce Campbell himself was on hand to present the first look at the gameplay that allows you to become the iconic Ash, as well as numerous other characters from the movie and TV franchise, and there is only one word to describe it: Groovy. Since the game was announced at The Game Awards in 2020, fans have been waiting a long while to finally get a look at the newest appearance of their favorite chainsaw-handed Deadite destroyer. It is fair to say that today's reveal during Summer Game Fest has gone down very well.

After an introduction by the developers, Campbell took over narration while we were introduced to Ash and the other characters available to control in the multiplayer team based game. The official description of the game reads, "Step into the shoes of Ash Williams or his friends from the iconic Evil Dead franchise and work together in a game loaded with over-the-top co-op and PVP multiplayer action! Play as a team of four survivors, exploring, looting, managing your fear, and finding key items to seal the breach between worlds in a game inspired by all three original Evil Dead films as well as the Starz original Ash vs Evil Dead television series."

With dialogue recorded specifically for the game, fans can now take the fight to the Deadite armies as either Ash, his original friend Scotty, Army of Darkness' Lord Arthur, or Ash Vs Evil Dead's Kelly and Pablo, as well as more to be revealed. What's more, unlike previous games based on the franchises, you can decide to take control of the powerful Kandarian Demon to take over Deadites, the environment and even the main characters in order to swallow their souls and bring about Ash's demise. With amazing character likenesses, over the top blood and gore, swooping camera angles of the demon spirit and Campbell et al providing the voices, the game brings the movies to gamers like never before, and fans on Twitter just couldn't hold back their anticipation for the game's arrival.

"Game looks amazing can't wait to play as Ash its going to be groovy, hail to the king baby graphics look stunning and evil ash confirmed at the end omg can i have this game now cant wait," one user said. Another added, "This is awesome, but I do find it hard to believe anyone's gonna want to play as any character other than Ash." "This looks badass guys, great job! Can't wait to get my hands on it. Take your time, but damn do i hope it drops sooner rather than later," a third added, while one commented, "I'm not a multiplayer streamer usually, but going to make an exception for this."

With a new Evil Dead movie in the works, and now the confirmation that Evil Dead: The Game is going to be a pretty awesome experience for lovers of the franchise and horror games in general, its a great time to be a fan of all things Evil Dead. The game will be available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch and will be released later this year from Saber Interactive.