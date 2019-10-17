Progress is being made on a new Evil Dead movie and Bruce Campbell is starting to tease us with some of what's to come. While Campbell won't be reprising his role as Ash in the future, having retired the character following the cancellation of Ash vs. Evil Dead, he's still working closely with Sam Raimi to produce the next entry. As for what that will be? Details are still tragically hard to come by, but the project has found its director.

Bruce Campbell recently appeared at the Rock and Shock convention, which took place in Massachusetts. During the panel, he reaffirmed that he's not going to play Ash anymore, but provided his blessing for someone else to come in and take up the mantle, while also assuring that there are more stories left to tell in that universe. Here's what Campbell had to say.

"It's okay to pass it along to another idiot to try and stop evil from destroying the world... One idiot tried, he did pretty good. It's time to let other innocent people with no skills try to save the world. And there's more stories to tell."

Sam Raimi, who directed the original Evil Dead and its sequel, recently revealed they are planning the next entry in the series. Last time the franchise made its way to the big screen was the 2013 remake directed by Fede Alvarez. It sounds like Alvarez won't be in the director's chair this time around, though, as Bruce Campbell also teased that Raimi has hand-picked the new director for this movie.

"So we think we have a cool premise. We have a new filmmaker that Sam Raimi has hand chosen. So he's very involved in it. Will be involved in the story. And we'll try and make sure the actors don't completely suck. And then we're gonna make another one, yeah. There's lots of stories...creepy books...lots of people to torment."

In our interview with Fede Alvarez last year, he expressed his desire to return for a sequel, however, he admitted his schedule may not permit him to direct it. It's entirely possible that Alvarez could still come back as a producer as well, and that this new director, whoever they may be, can helm the sequel to 2013's Evil Dead. It's worth mentioning that movie was quite successful, bringing in $97.5 million at the global box office. And fans have expressed a desire to see Jane Levy's Mia return.

That said, it's also entirely possible that Sam Raimi, Bruce Campbell and producer Rob Tappert will take things in a new direction. Either way, we haven't seen the last of the Deadites and the Necronomicon. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the mysterious new Evil Dead movie come to light. Feel free to check out the full clip with Campbell, as shared over on Craig Semon's Twitter account, for yourself below.