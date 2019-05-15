Bruce Campbell still isn't going to suit back up as Ash Williams, but the Evil Dead franchise is going to continue, in some form or another. Campbell has played the iconic Deadite slayer ever since Sam Raimi's original horror classic was released in 1981. However, once the TV series Ash vs. Evil Dead was canceled after three seasons, the actor announced his retirement as Ash. Though, he's remained positive about the prospect of more stories to be told in that universe and now, he's offered some reassurance on that front.

During a recent interview, Bruce Campbell cleared up some confusion. Recently, the actor posted an illustrated image of himself bloodied up like Ash Williams. Some took that as a sign more Evil Dead was on the way. That's partially true. The image, as it turns out, is from the paperback version of his book, Hail to the Chin, which hits stores in September. in a recent interview, Bruce Campbell doubled down, saying he's "sticking to" his decision to no longer play Ash, but promised more stories from that universe are coming. Here's what he had to say about it.

"That's fine. Fans are always going to do that. Everyone's a genius, everyone's got opinions and the internet fans the flames. No, it's all good. They're going to see different versions, they're going to be seeing more 'Evil Dead,' too. We're not done with the 'Evil Dead' saga, more stories to tell."

As for what these stories are going to amount to or what shape they'll take? That's far more unclear. A continuation of Ash Vs. Evil Dead seems unlikely at this point. The most likely option would seem to be Evil Dead 2, a sequel to 2013's Evil Dead, as directed by Fede Alvarez. Though, when last we heard, Alvarez made it clear there is no script in place for the sequel at this time.

Bruce Campbell, for his part, also isn't totally done with the franchise. He'll surely be involved as a producer in anything that gets done down the line. He's also going to continue to voice Ash in video games, such as Dead By Daylight. The actor also reiterated his plans to continue doing that in the same interview.

"I'm still doing video games, I'm doing voices for Ash. I'm just not going to grovel in the blood anymore."

For now, there are far more questions than answers as it pertains to what will become of Evil Dead. Ultimately, it will probably come down to Sam Raimi and what he wants to do with it, in addition to a studio, be it for something on the big or small screen, that wants to partner to make something happen. When that will come to pass remains mysterious as ever. At least Bruce Campbell seems confident that it will continue on in some way or another. This news was first reported by Inquisitr.

You’ve seen the movies - now hear the stories. 9/17https://t.co/LwVadFOCHT — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) May 8, 2019