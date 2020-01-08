Last week, Sam Raimi admitted that he wanted to make a new Evil Dead movie with Bruce Campbell. Now, we have more from the iconic filmmaker and his truly classic horror series. The Evil Dead franchise is considered to be one of the most beloved examples across the entire horror genre, with the series having spawned a trilogy, a remake, three seasons of television as well video games and countless comic books, all inspired by the mythology.

This continuing passion from fans still comes as a surprise to creator and director Sam Raimi, with cries for a continuation of the story still filling the internet. The filmmaker has been discussing the legacy of Evil Dead, and whether a follow-up is on the cards, via an 'Ask Me Anything' event, with Raimi revealing he has never considered the movie to be a masterpiece.

"Never thought of the movie like that. [Star] Bruce [Campbell], [producer] Rob [Tapert], and I were just trying to break into the business. Trying as hard as we could to make a movie good enough to play in the Drive In's. We were thrilled when it did. Never had any expectations beyond that. Horror movies were not even a thing that you would consider to be highly praised, unless you were talking about the Cabinet of Doctor Caligari or Frankenstein. Those were very rare. I never considered it as anything other than it was. A good drive-in flick. I'm surprised it's lasted this long."

Raimi revealed last year that him and his crew are indeed working on a brand new installment in the Evil Dead franchise, with actor Bruce Campbell informing us that Raimi has already hand-picked a "new filmmaker" to sit in the director's chair. Sadly, one thing can be pretty sure of is that Campbell will not be returning as our hero, Ash, with the actor having stated in the past that he has retired the character. Despite this, Raimi is still holding out hope that Campbell will be persuaded to make a comeback.

"Bruce, Rob [Tapert] and I are working with a young filmmaker who is writing a new Evil Dead story that he will direct. As for me.... I would love to direct a new Evil Dead movie... but I'd really like to do it with Bruce. And he says he's retired the character. I hope not."

Raimi was then asked about whether Evil Dead 2, a sequel to Fede Alvarez's relatively well-received remake was on the table.

"If Fede would write or direct it, yes, in a split second!"

With all these options floating around, it certainly sounds like we will be returning to the world of the Evil Dead sometime in the near future.

The fan-favourite series launched with The Evil Dead back in 1981, and was then followed-up by the sequels Evil Dead 2 in 1987 and then Army of Darkness in 1992. The series then halted for two decades before a remake hit screens in 2013, directed by Fede Alvarez. Though many appreciated the effort that went into the movie, most fans failed to connect with it due to the lack of Bruce Campbell's iconic Ash Williams. Let's hope then that Raimi gets his way and brings The Chin back into the fray. This comes from Reddit.