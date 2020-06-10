Director Lee Cronin has broken his silence regarding Evil Dead 4, officially titled Evil Dead Now. The movie was recently confirmed by Bruce Campbell, who won't be returning as Ash Willilams this time around but is still on board to produce the next chapter in the beloved horror franchise. Now, Cronin has shared his excitement for the project.

Aside from the title, few details have been revealed about the upcoming sequel. Lee Cronin, whose directorial debut The Hole in the Ground was released last year, is set to write and direct Evil Dead 4. Taking to Twitter, Cronin shared an appropriate photo of himself from the Evil Dead Exhibit with the following caption.

"I guess the cat is outta the bag. Or, is Henrietta out of the fruit cellar? Touched by all the kind words and warm wishes. Thank you! Humbled to collaborate with the legends that are Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert and Bruce Campbell on a new chapter in the Evil Dead universe. #EvilDead"

1981's The Evil Dead served as Sam Raimi's directorial debut, with Bruce Campbell starring as the hero, Ash, and Rob Tapert producing. The three of them have continued to work closely on the franchise over the years. Evil Dead 2, was released in 1987 and is widely regarded as one of the greatest horror sequels ever made. Army of Darkness followed in 1992, which changed up the formula a bit. A loose remake of Evil Dead directed by Fede Alvarez, which exists in the same universe as the other movies, was released in 2013. Bruce Campbell responded to Lee Cronin's tweet with the following.

"Yep. And we know you'll punish the audience accordingly!"

Plot details are being kept under wraps for the time being but Bruce Campbell indicated that we may once again be following a female lead character. 2013's Evil Dead focused on Jane Levy's Mia. There was talk for several years of producing a follow-up to that movie. It is certainly possible that Mia could make her return. It would make at least some sense to connect it to the events of the previous installment as the movie was a box office success, bringing in $97 million worldwide. Its following has only seemed to grow in the years since its initial release.

Ash vs. Evil Dead was the last thing fans were treated to in the universe. The show was canceled after three seasons, at which point Bruce Campbell officially announced his retirement from the role of Ash. For as little as we know about Evil Dead Now for the time being, the one virtual certainty is that Cambell's Ash won't be a part of the equation. There is no word on how soon production will get underway but we will be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. Be sure to check out the post from Lee Cronin's Twitter.

