Beloved big-chinned B-movie superstar Bruce Campbell has now confirmed that the next movie in the Evil Dead franchise, Evil Dead Rise, will begin filming this year. While Campbell will sadly not be returning as Ash for the sequel, he has teased a few scant details about the direction of the movie.

"Planning to shoot the next Evil Dead movie in New Zealand later this year. [It's] set in a modern-day urban setting. It's out of the woods."

Bruce Campbell has so far starred as Ash in the first three Evil Dead movies, the first of which was released back in 1981. The actor has since reprised the role for several spin-offs and video game adventures including three seasons of Starz's Ash vs. Evil Dead. Rather than strapping on a chainsaw and getting to work himself, Bruce Campbell will instead be a producer on Evil Dead Rise, much like he was for 2013's Evil Dead which saw a group of five friends head to a remote cabin, where their discovery of a Book of the Dead leads them to unwittingly summon up demons living in the nearby woods.

Acting as a soft reboot for the franchise, 2013's Evil Dead focussed on a female hero in the form of Jane Levy as Mia Allen, something that will continue in the upcoming sequel, with Evil Dead Rise set to be led by a different female character. While some fans will no doubt be disappointed that Ash is not gearing up for a comeback, Campbell himself justified the approach when discussing the project last year. "What we're doing now is we're saying, 'Look, this is another Evil Dead movie and that book gets around, a lot of people run into it and it's another story,'" he said.

"The main key with Evil Dead is they're just regular people who are battling what seems to be a very unstoppable evil, and so that's where the horror comes from. It's not someone who's skilled," Campbell continued. "They're not fighting a soldier. They're not fighting a scientist. They're not fighting anybody more than your average neighbor. This one is going to be a similar thing. We're going to have a heroine, a woman in charge, and she's going to try and save her family."

It sounds like Evil Dead Rise will also take the series into new and unexpected directions, with Campbell teasing an urban setting, taking the Deadites and the Necronomicons out of the isolation of the woods and unleashing their powers in a much more crowded environment. This is something that Campbell has hinted at in the past saying, "The Evil Dead are going to f*** up a city this time," which, when put so beautifully, sounds fantastic.

Fans of Ash can once again bask in his greatness when Bruce Campbell returns to the cult-favorite role in the upcoming video game, Evil Dead: The Game. Set to be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Microsoft Windows in 2021, Evil Dead: The Game will reportedly feature multiple maps from the franchise, including the cabin in the woods.

The Hole in the Ground director Lee Cronin will helm Evil Dead Rise which has not yet been given an official release date. This comes to us from Knox News.