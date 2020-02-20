Brace yourselves, horror fans because a new Evil Dead movie is happening, and quite possibly soon. We heard last summer that franchise co-creator Sam Raimi was working on new ideas for a feature set in this universe with producer Rob Tappert and star Bruce Campbell, who plays Ash Williams. Though, Campbell has repeatedly said that he won't be returning as Ash and that still seems to be the case. That aside, Campbell says they're gearing up for a new entry in the series which may begin filming this year.

Bruce Campbell recently appeared at Fan Expo Vancouver. As is often the case, during the panel, the subject of Evil Dead came up. While Campbell was cagey on the details, he says that Sami Raimi has picked a new director for the movie and promises that there are more stories to tell in that universe, even without Ash. Here's what Campbell had to say about it.

"We're producing more Evil Dead movies. Maybe one later this year. Sam Raimi's handpicked the next guy to make another creepy Evil Dead film. It just won't have Ash. There are more stories to tell."

It had previously been revealed that Sam Raimi, who directed the first three movies in the series, The Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2 and Army of Darkness, had a director in mind. However, it remains to be seen who that director is, exactly. Fede Alvarez was the last filmmaker to bring the series to the franchise to the big screen with 2013's Evil Dead. It was, more or less, a remake of the original, but it's also been confirmed to take place in the same universe as the other movies.

Fede Alvarez is quite busy with other projects, but expressed his desire to make a sequel. It doesn't sound like he will be the one behind the camera this time. Even so, this could still be another bloody adventure featuring Jane Levy's Mia. 2013's Evil Dead was well received by fans and grossed nearly $100 million at the global box office. With Ash Williams out of the picture, it would seem like the most logical place for the franchise to go. Or they could take things in an entirely new direction. It's a big sandbox.

Sam Raimi, who looks to be directing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for Marvel as his next gig, previously expressed his desire for Bruce Campbell to change his mind about returning as Ash. Following the cancellation of the Ash vs Evil Dead TV show, Campbell announced that he was hanging up his boomstick for good. Campbell has remained adamant about this in the time since. At least Cambell will be involved behind the scenes, whatever shape this new project takes. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news was previously reported by 1428 Elm.