When it comes to the Evil Dead franchise, it seems there is always something new and surprising to look forward to. Having already been told that new movie, Evil Dead Rise, will see the battle with the Deadites movie location from remote cabin to urban landscape, it looks like there are some more unexpected developments for the sequel when it comes to casting. Evil Dead icon Bruce Campbell shared a post by the Hollywood Reporter as they confirmed three fresh, and very young, faces being added to the cast.

Your new horror heroes. https://t.co/85LUah18cB — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) June 16, 2021

Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan will be now joined by the trio of Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies and Nell Fisher when the movie starts shooting this month. This will be the first time there has been a group of children caught up in the gory chaos that ensues when the Deadite fun begins, and certainly adds another dynamic to the new take on the franchise. If you are going to shake things up, then you may as well do it properly. The exactly details of the trio's involvement is obviously being kept under wraps, but it has been suggested that they will be playing siblings caught up in the horrific shenanigans.

While Campbell will not be returning to the franchise as hero Ash in Evil Dead Rise, although I'm sure he will find a cameo in the movie somewhere, he does serve as executive producer with original director Sam Raimi. Having the old team back together, which also includes Robert Tapert as producer, can only be a good sign that everything we love about the Evil Dead will be delivered in spades, buckets, gallons and any other measurement of blood and gore you can think of. In addition to this Evil Dead trinity, Lee Cronin is directing his own screenplay, after being handpicked by the old guard to helm the movie.

The new story of the demons of the Necronomicon Ex Mortis will take place in the city, a dramatic change in surrounding even when compared to the town setting of Ash vs Evil Dead, and will see two estranged sisters (Sullivan and Sutherland) find their planned reunion interrupted when they have to battle for survival against the new wave of Deadites. With the new addition of three younger cast members, some fans immediately questioned whether the Evil Dead can really live up to its over the top bloody predecessors if prominently involving characters so young, but we should remember that movies like Stephen King's IT managed to be terrifying and gory with a young leading cast. With Raimi and Campbell old hands at this, if anyone is going to make sure the movie is as crazy and violent as ever we can surely count on them.

Evil Dead Rise will be the first new movie in the franchise since 2013's reboot of the series, although the far superior Ash Vs Evil Dead series did a brilliant job in both keeping the franchise alive and giving long-term fans the continuation of Ash's story that they had been waiting for since 1992's Army of Darkness. The new addition to the Evil Dead story is expected to arrive on HBO Max sometime next year.