The Evil Dead franchise has seen various adaptations over the years, yet none managed to be as successful as Sam Raimi's original movies centered around the character of Ash Campbell and the horrors visited on his lonely cabin in the woods. Now, filmmaker Lee Cronin is gearing up to put his own spin on the franchise with Evil Dead Rise. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Cronin explained how the original Raimi films influenced his take on Evil Dead.

"For me, the key thing I kept reminding myself of, when you're in the trenches and you're developing something, was to make sure it's a roller coaster. .To make sure that it has twists and turns and that it's visceral and engaging. To sum all that up, to come back to what I just said, I wanted to create a roller coaster of terror. That was really the key for me. my memories of Evil Dead, when I watched them at a young age, always marveling at 'how does this even exist?' It just continues to poke at my brain and refresh every time I watch it. So to boil it down to an even simpler thing was that it's experiential. It has to be a horror experience. And that's the key and that's what I'm trying to achieve with this."

Unlike modern horror movies, which like to rely on setting up long drawn out tension and psychological drama to create a feeling of unease in the audience, the original Evil Dead movies took a much more straightforward approach, with a steady influx of monstrous Deadites to keep the horror factor dialed up to eleven at all times.

It seems Lee Cronin intends to use the same approach for Evil Dead Rise, which will be welcome news for fans. A franchise like Evil Dead does not need clever psychological flourishes or sustained dramatic tension. Just a charismatic protagonist like Ash Campbell learning to survive an assault by an army of the undead. According to Cronin, he had to think long and hard about what exactly he wanted to bring to the iconic horror franchise before taking on the project.

"My engagement with Sam [Raimi], that was exciting, we started to talk about Evil Dead and he was probing at me where my interest might lie, or would I be interested in taking a look at it. My initial instinct was, it wasn't in any way "no." I was super excited. I wasn't sure what I would do at that point. I appealed for a little bit of time to allow me to think and figure out where I would take it and what I might do with it. That allowed me to think about it from the point of view of being a fan, but also to then let go of being a fan and come up with a great idea for a movie with a great set of characters and a great set of circumstances that would work with all the things that I know Evil Dead fans would love, so it was a process."

This news comes from ComicBook.com.