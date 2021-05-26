Evil Dead Rise, the fifth installment of the Evil Dead movie franchise, is officially in development at New Line for HBO Max. On Wednesday, it was announced that the WarnerMedia streaming service would be premiering the new movie, which is written and directed by Irish filmmaker Lee Cronin. It was also revealed that Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan would be featured in starring roles.

The original Evil Dead team is involved in Evil Dead Rise. Sam Raimi, who wrote, directed, and executive produced The Evil Dead while simultaneously spawning the popular horror franchise, executive produces the new movie. Rob Tapert, who served as an EP and producer on the first movie, is also on board to produce Evil Dead Rises. Franchise star Bruce Campbell is serving as an executive producer as well, and it's noted that he will not be acting in the movie or reprising the role of Ash.

"I'm thrilled to bring Evil Dead back to its original home at New Line 40 years after the release of the first film. The company's history as pioneers of horror speaks for itself. I'm equally excited to be working with Lee Cronin, whose gifts as a storyteller make him the ideal filmmaker to continue the enduring legacy of the franchise, Sam Raimi said in a statement."

"At its core, Evil Dead is about ordinary people overcoming extraordinarily terrifying situations," added Bruce Campbell. "I can't wait for Alyssa and Lily to fill the blood-soaked shoes of those who have come before them and carry on that tradition."

Cronin also said, "The Evil Dead movies filled my brain with terror and awe when I first saw them at nine years old. I am excited and humbled to be resurrecting the most iconic of evil forces for both the fans and a whole new generation."

"New Line has a proud history of involvement in some of the most influential and enduring horror films of all time, and the original The Evil Dead was a landmark moment for the Studio," adds New Line Cinema's President and CCO, Richard Brener. "The movie transformed the genre and with each new installment, Sam, Rob and Bruce have continued to raise the bar. It's exciting to have them back in the fold for Evil Dead Rise after all these years, especially as they bring with them an immense talent in director Lee Cronin. His inventive spirit and his reverence for the franchise make him the perfect director to unleash Evil Dead once again."

Sam Raimi directed the first three movies of the series: The Evil Dead (1981), Evil Dead II (1987), and Army of Darkness (1992). Fede Alvarez rebooted the movie series in 2013 with his new take on Evil Dead, though it was said to be a continuation of the franchise rather than a remake of the first installment. Between 2015 and 2018, Bruce Campbell reprised the role of Ash for a final time in the TV series Ash vs. Evil Dead. He has since announced his retirement from playing the role in any more live-action projects.

Evil Dead Rise will be filmed in New Zealand with post production work completed in Ireland. A release date hasn't yet been set for the horror sequel. This news comes to us from Deadline.