A brand new Evil Dead video game is on the way. Bruce Campbell has made it clear that he's no longer going to play Ash in the flesh. The actor has, however, also made it equally clear that he's going to continue to voice the character in future projects, such as video games. For a while, it's remained mysterious as to what that might entail and now we have word from the man himself that there is actually going to be a full, immersive video game set within the franchise coming out in the relatively near future.

Bruce Campbell has been making the rounds to promote the new version of Ripley's Believe it or Not! During a recent interview, he was asked about some of the other Evil Dead iterations we can expect, since he's been vaguely teasing some projects within the franchise. He revealed that we should expect a video game that will arrive in the next year or so that he'll be voicing Ash in. Here's what he had to say about it.

"We'll see more Evil Dead, that's for sure. There is an Evil Dead video game out. A fully immersive video game probably within a year. I'm not sure about the day. There will be variations of that. There won't be the original Ash anymore. That guy is done."

Once Ash Vs. Evil Dead was canceled after three seasons, Bruce Campbell announced that he was retiring his most famous role. Yet, ever since he made that announcement, he's also remained adamant that the franchise would continue on without him, in some form or another. In this case, it sounds like we're going to get a modern video game, which could be the next best thing to a movie, depending on what it winds up being exactly. For now, that remains the biggest question.

The last time an Evil Dead video game was made for an actual console was in 2005 with Evil Dead: Regeneration. There have since been a few mobile games over the years, but nothing terribly significant. Ash Williams was recently added as a playable character to Dead By Daylight as well. However, a full game for a modern console such as the Xbox One and/or PlayStation 4 could be something truly special.

Related: Ash Vs. Elvis in Army of Darkness Meets Bubba Ho-Tep Crossover Comic

E3 is set to take place next month. If there is indeed an Evil Dead video game coming within the next year to a major console or PC, we could very well hear some info at that time. This could, at the very least, even for those who aren't hardcore gamers, help to fill the void until another movie gets going. The most likely option on that front is a sequel to 2013's Evil Dead remake. We'll be sure to keep you posted as more details on the mysterious video game come to light. This news was first reported by TV Insider.