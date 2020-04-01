We have a new trailer for Evil Little Things. This comes from the folks at Uncork'd Entertainment and features none other than Gremlins star Zach Galligan in one of the leading roles. From the mind of director Matt Green, this is described as "a deliciously wicked new horror anthology." So those who enjoy movies like Creepshow, V/H/S or Trick 'r Treat may want to see what Green has cooked up here. Based on the trailer, it looks like the sort of thing horror fans might have impulse-rented from Blockbuster on a weekend based on the cover art.

The trailer kicks off by presenting us with a classic scenario. A young kid can't go to sleep, so the dad goes to check on him. The kid says that there is a monster under the bed. The dad is naturally skeptical. Perhaps he shouldn't have been. We then see how the anthology will unfold, largely centering on a toy shop run by a strange old man. Each of the toys has a tale to tell, and we will see those tales unfold. Creepy clowns. Porcelain dolls. Voodoo dolls. There is a lot going on. There are some serious Puppet Master vibes going on at times. Mileage may vary when it comes to how one feels about that comparison, but that seems to be what's on the table here.

The movie was written by Yasmin Bakhtiari and Nancy Knight. The cast also includes Hannah Fierman, Courtney Lakin and Jonathan Horne. As it just so happens, Fierman was part of a rather popular horror anthology, appearing in one of the more memorable segments from the first V/H/S. Director Matt Green has directed other low-budget horror offerings such as A Zombie Invasion and No Sin Unpunished. Green also, interestingly enough, worked in the art department on the Oscar-nominated Hidden Figures.

Evil Little Things centers on a young boy who finds a mystical toymaker with stories to tell. The first is of a leprechaun who seeks revenge on a defenseless family. The second features a doll who brings evil upon her fragile owner. The toymaker also gifts the young boy a clown named Giggles. Unfortunately, this clown isn't of the child-friendly variety.

Horror anthologies have been a staple of the horror genre for decades. While even the best of them often come as something of a mixed bag, there is usually a gem or two in the bunch. Shudder recently turned Creepshow into a series, with season 2 currently in the works. While we wait for that to arrive, this could serve as a decent placeholder, if nothing else. Plus, it's not like horror fans have an abundance of options right now, what with movie theaters being shut down. Evil Little Things is set to be released on May 12 on DVD and Digital from Uncork'd Entertainment. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourselff.