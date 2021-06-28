We have seen a lot of "Baby Yoda" in recent times, but it looks like we now have a real life "Baby Obi-Wan" as Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor became a father for the fifth time at the age of 50. He and his girlfriend, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, welcomed the new arrival, with his daughter Clara posting the news with a series of photos on Instagram. The secret baby boy named Laurie came as a surprise to fans of the actor who had no idea that there was about to be a new entry into the McGregor clan.

The couple, who have been together since 2017 after meeting on the set of Fargo, had not revealed they were expecting a new baby, but this in itself isn't something new for McGregor, who previously surprised everyone with news that he had adopted a girl back in 2011. McGregor's other children are Clara, 25, Esther, 19, Jamyan, 20, and Anouk, 10, who he shares with now-ex-wife Eve Mavrakis, from whom he was divorced last year after separating back in 2017.

McGregor's split from his first wife, which was said to be due to "irreconcilable differences" according to the actor, was claimed to have stemmed from him being seen kissing Mary Elizabeth Winstead in a London restaurant. He filed for divorce in 2018, which turned nasty and tangled in dispute over money. The divorce was finalized last year, and although at the time daughter Clara was vocal about her disappointment in her father, it looks like they have since gone on to put the events behind them.

Daughter Clara posted an image of herself holding her new sibling, commenting, "Welcome to the world little brother congratulations to my Dad & Mary - this is the greatest gift". McGregor's younger daughter Esther also added her own pictures with the little man saying, "Met my little brother looking like a pirate. I recommend! Welcome to the family little Laurie."

Fans were quick to add their congratulations to the couple via Clara's account, with one user writing, "He looks absolutely enamored with you in the first pic clara this is so cute, congratulations on the new addition to the family!!!" and another adding, "Ewan's first son I believe? Congratulations to you all,' while another added: 'Congratulations Ewan and Mary"

McGregor is currently in the middle of filming his return to the Star Wars franchise as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Disney+ spin-off series. The story will see the Scottish actor take on the role of the Jedi master once more, as he will come face to face again with Hayden Christensen's Darth Vader and his Inquisitors, if the rumors are to be believed.

The actor has recently been talking about how much has changed in technology since his last appearance in the franchise, in Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of The Sith, with much of the filming taking place at The Volume in Pinewood Studios, London, England. The actor has been seen in a couple of on-set photos, giving a hint at how he will look in the series, but we are yet to get a full official look at him back in the role. The series is due to premiere on Disney+, but a release date is not yet known.