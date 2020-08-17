Ewan McGregor will give his ex-wife, Eve Mavrakis, half of his movie and TV earnings, which includes Star Wars royalties. The couple split back in 2017 and, as of last week, have finalized their divorce. The divorce came after McGregor and Mavrakis had been together more than 20 years amid reports that the actor was spotted kissing his Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead. McGregor announced separation soon afterwards.

According to court documents, Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis will split their assets. This includes royalties and residuals from all of the actor's past work. Even off of Star Wars movies alone, McGregor will be shelling out a ton of cash. The actor made $3 million from Christopher Robin, which finds Mavrakis getting $1.5 million from that. Court documents state McGregor will keep 30 vehicles, and Mavrakis gets to keep a $6.62 million Los Angeles home, along with "all of her jewelry, some bank accounts, along with a mere 5 vehicles. She'll also get $501,704 in cash to even out the asset split."

Eve Mavrakis will receive base child support of $14,934 per month and base spousal support of $35,868 per month. These numbers will go up if Ewan McGregor ends up making more than a specified number over the course of a year. The couple will also split custody of their nine-year old daughter. McGregor and Mavrakis have three other daughters who are all over the age of 18. Clara, 24, made headlines when she called Mary Elizabeth Winstead "a piece of trash" in a social media comment.

It is believed that Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead are still together at this point in time. In 1999, McGregor played the Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, who was originally played by Alec Guinness in the first Star Wars trilogy. He went on to reprise the role in further prequel installments Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones (2002) and Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith (2005). It was officially confirmed last summer that McGregor will once again return to the galaxy far, far away for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney + series is expected to begin production early next year. As for if that will be able to happen or not is anybody's guess, but McGregor is very much looking forward to getting back to the Star Wars franchise. In addition, he is happy that he can finally talk about it after having to keep the project a secret for years. The actor claimed that he did not like lying to reporters and fans from all over the world who would ask about the possibility of him coming back. TMZ was the first to report on Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis finalizing their divorce.