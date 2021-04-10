Star Wars fans from all over the world have helped the Sichuan snub-nosed monkey, aka the Sichuan golden hair monkey, or Gold Snub monkey, to go viral on social media, thanks to its resemblance to an Ewok. The little, furry creatures were first introduced in Return of the Jedi back in 1983 and are described as "a diminutive species of furry bipeds native to the forest moon of Endor," by Wookieepedia. Some Star Wars fans dismissed the teddy bear-like creatures of being an merchandise cash grab by George Lucas, but others are still holding out hope that we'll see them in a new adventure soon.

The Golden Snub monkey is mostly found in Southwestern China, where it is endangered. Video of one of the monkeys started to gain some momentum on social media after Star Wars fans were quick to notice that it looked like a real-life Ewok. One fan exclaimed, "Live-action Ewok series confirmed!" Disney+ may have just added the made-for-TV Ewok movies, but we have yet to officially hear about a new standalone series or movie on the way.

For now, Star Wars fans can head over to Disney+ to stream 1984's Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure and 1985's Ewoks: The Battle for Endor, along with the animated Ewoks TV series that aired from 1985 to 1986. Another fan commented on the Golden Snub monkey footage by saying, "The new Ewok movie looks fun." While a new project centering on the Ewoks would more than likely be welcomed by Star Wars fans, there are more than a few who want more than just some new footage.

The Golden Snub monkey has a few Star Wars fans wanting to travel to China and bring home their own "Ewok" to show off to friends and family. Some of the more skeptical users of social media are convinced that the monkey will rip your face off when it gets hungry or angry, while more than a few are quick to note that the Golden Snub monkey is on the endangered list. Who knows, with the help of some Star Wars fans, we could see some extra protections come down the line to protect the furry little guys. This is not the first time that people have seen monkeys that looked like Ewoks. Back in 2018, "Ewok-like troll monkeys" were spotted playing music on the edge of a Thai island.

It has been reported more than once that a new Ewok project is on the way to Disney+, but no official confirmation has been offered from anyone at Lucasfilm. Regardless, the Golden Snub monkey has been providing some laughs for Star Wars fans who are now able to get their Ewok fix on Disney+ with the 1980s specials. While we wait to see if more Ewok adventures are on the way, you can check out the Golden Snub monkey above, thanks to the Chicago Force Twitter account.

The new Ewok movie looks fun https://t.co/1QJv3V8YTd — Becky Darke (@bunnydarke) April 10, 2021

This is just an Ewok with a good barber https://t.co/Cj5coSwSvt — BIG BURGER BRAND 🍔 (@NNanpei) April 10, 2021

This dude is literally an ewok



(also they're endangered! learn more about the conservation of the Golden Snub-Nose Monkey!) https://t.co/7HInolISN1 — what a Metstake🏳️‍🌈 (@ChristinaMets15) April 10, 2021

If an Ewok and a Porg had a baby. https://t.co/iHIEHbC3tH — Darth PapaBear - I Need A Pun Coach (@bear_e) April 9, 2021

I’m no expert but I’m pretty sure this is an Ewok. https://t.co/Lp4R1m8elG — • Scy • (@SuperScyan) April 10, 2021

Real life Ewok pic.twitter.com/IHIsj7EaUZ — penanam anggur (@anthraxxxx) April 10, 2021

When I first scrolled past this, I thought it was an Ewok. https://t.co/D9wumO7k9Z — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) April 9, 2021

Why do I get the feeling that this fluffy Ewok will eat your face off if you run out of snacks? https://t.co/uVNzmqGi62 — phoenix the unfuckwittable negress calida (@uppittynegress) April 10, 2021

"Give me treats or I'll rip your face off!" - the dark truth of the Ewoks... https://t.co/JoznIi4k37 — Phil Lunt (@phil_lunt) April 10, 2021

If you are having a hard day, here is an ewok.pic.twitter.com/iO5RvwnBa6 — James Radcliffe (@JamesRadcliffe) April 9, 2021