Exorcist II: The Heretic is one of the more maligned horror sequels of all time. The original is a classic. And it proved hard to follow, as none of the four sequels that arrived in its wake proved worthy enough to live up to the legacy. Exorcist II is a decidedly different movie from the first, and it's such a huge departure that fans didn't know what to think back in 1977. And most fans still don't know what to think. To celebrate the cult oddity's existence, Scream Factory is releasing a new Collector's Edition Blu-ray this fall.

Following the enormous box-office success of its supernatural predecessor, Exorcist II: The Heretic premiered in 1977 to deliver another dose of demonic possession to terrified audiences. And, on September 25, 2018, Scream Factory pays homage to this haunting sequel with the ultimate blu-ray collector's edition. The 2-disc set, featuring new 2K scans of both theatrical editions from original film elements, is also loaded with specially-created features including an interview with Linda Blair, audio commentary from director John Boorman and much more.

In Exorcist II: The Heretic, bizarre nightmares plague Regan MacNeil (Linda Blair) four years after her possession and exorcism. Has the demon returned? And if so, can the combined faith and knowledge of a Vatican investigator (Richard Burton) and a research specialist (Louise Fletcher) free her from its grasp?

Employing production design and special effects that are dizzily exhilarating and a supporting cast (Max von Sydow, Paul Henreid, James Earl Jones) of compelling distinction, director Boorman (Deliverance) draws us into the tangible experience of evil. We fly with the demon, feel the African landscape vibrate and get engulfed in the terror of swarming locusts as the Exorcist franchise continues to weave its fascinating, frightful spell.

Fans eager to receive the set prior to its release are invited to order the collector's edition directly from shoutfactory.com; it will ship two weeks early and, while supplies last, the order will be accompanied by a free 18x24 rolled poster featuring Scream Factory's chilling new artwork.

Disc one of this new Blu-ray contains the 118 minute cut of the movie. Special features include the new 2K scene from original film elements. A new audio commentary with director John Boorman. A second audio commentary features project consultant Scott Bosco. Linda Blair offers a new interview in 'What Does She Remember?' There is also a new interview with editor Tom Preistley.

Disc two contains the 102 minute cut of the movie. It is also a 2K scan from original film elements. There is a third audio commentary with Mike White of The Projection Booth blog. Fans will also get the original teaser trailer and the full theatrical trailer from 1977. There is a still gallery that includes color and black and white stills, behind-the-scenes images, deleted scene photos, posters and original 1977 lobby cards.

Scream Factory is looking to make your Halloween a unique and memorable one with a ton of upcoming new releases. And that includes Exorcist II: The Heretic, which will be available starting September 25, 2018. Here's a look at the new art that adorns the Blu-ray cover.