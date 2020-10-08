Shudder, AMC Networks' premiere streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, has announced the acquisition of Leap of Faith: William Friedkin on The Exorcist from award-winning documentarian Alexandre O. Philippe, which will be released exclusively on the streaming platform on November 19th, 2020 in the U.S., Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. The film, which had its world premiere at the 2019 Venice International Film Festival and was an official selection of the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, will also stream this weekend as part of the Nightstream Film Festival.

A lyrical and spiritual cinematic essay on The Exorcist, Leap of Faith explores the uncharted depths of William Friedkin's mind's eye, the nuances of his filmmaking process, and the mysteries of faith and fate that have shaped his life and filmography. The documentary marks the sixth feature doc from Philippe and continues his thoughtful analysis of iconic genre films, previously with 78/52: Hitchcock's Show Scene (2017), Memory: The Origins of Alien (2019), and Doc of the Dead (2014).

Leap of Faith: William Friedkin on The Exorcist was produced by Kerry Deignan Roy and Executive Produced by Karyn Kusama, Matt Manfredi, Phil Hay, Joey Porcelli, Randy Pharo. The deal was negotiated by ICM Partners on behalf of the filmmakers and Shudder's Emily Gotto.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be working with the exceptional team at Shudder to bring Leap of Faith to an audience of such savvy, passionate fans of genre cinema. Without a doubt - this is a perfect home and partnership for our film," said Alexandre O. Philippe.

"Leap of Faith continues our commitment to bringing the best programming about horror, thriller and the supernatural to our members," said Craig Engler, Shudder General Manager. "Alexander has created an unparalleled look at one of the greatest horror films of all time, giving viewers direct access to William Friedkin in this can't-miss documentary."

