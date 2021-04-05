The Expendables 4 could finally start filming this year according to franchise star Randy Couture. Between 2010 and 2014, three Expendables movies have been released, each one featuring Sylvester Stallone leading an ensemble cast filled with fan favorite action movie heroes. In all three installments, Couture starred as the demolitions expert Toll Road, and if it's up to him, he'll be back in a fourth movie as well.

In a recent interview with The Jenna Ben Show, Couture was asked about the status of The Expendables 4, which has been rolling around in development hell for several years. Couture clarifies that a previous screenplay that was going to be used for the sequel was scrapped, but that a new script is currently in the works as of now. Better yet, the plan that Couture heard from his agent is that the movie is tentatively scheduled to start shooting this fall.

"It sounds like we're gonna get to do [The Expendables 4]. They've been kicking it around for a couple of years now but I've just recently heard from my agent that they're working on the script for [EX4] and they're planning to schedule filming of Expendables 4 for this next fall. So I haven't seen the script yet. They had one a couple years ago that they were talking about making Expendables 4 out of and then [the previous script] comes away, you just never know, it's such a weird business sometimes..."

Couture also details what it was like to work with the ensemble cast from The Expendables series, referring to Sly Stallone and crew as "an amazing group of guys to learn from, to be around and have fun with." There's no question that it's an easy yes for Couture to return to the franchise if The Expendables 4 really begins filming this fall, as the MMA fighter and actor has nothing else but positive things to say about his Expendables experience in the interview.

Written by Sylvester Stallone and based on characters created by David Callaham, The Expendables' franchise cast also includes other notable names like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Jet Li, Terry Crews, Bruce Willis, Steve Austin, Chuck Norris, Liam Hemsworth, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Ronda Rousey, Wesley Snipes, Antonia Banderas, Kelsey Grammer, Harrison Ford, and Mel Gibson.

As far back as 2014, there was talk of producing The Expendables 4, and at one point, Pierce Brosnan had announced that he was a part of the cast. The project in this iteration was ill-fated after issues behind the scenes led to Stallone, Schwarzenegger, and Crews all walking away from the sequel. Stallone would later announce his return to the project in 2018, but the movie has still been doing nothing but spinning its wheels ever since. It remains to be seen if this new screenplay in development will really result in The Expendables 4 shooting this year.

Couture was last seen in the Netflix movie The Hard Way, which was released in 2019. Following The Expendables 3, he has also been seen in the TV shows Hawaii Five-0, Hell's Kitchen, and Impractical Jokers. This news comes to us from The Jenna Ben Show.