It looks like The Expendables 4 is back on track. Last year, Sylvester Stallone and franchise producer Avi Lerner ran into disagreements about the direction of the fourth, and supposedly final, movie in the action franchise. Since then, the project has been dead and didn't seem to be on a path to revival. However, Stallone has taken to social media to tease that Expendables 4 is still happening.

He didn't have much to share in the way of details, but Sylvester Stallone shared an teaser from the original Expendables on Instagram. In his caption, he made it pretty clear that the proposed fourth movie is going to happen. How it's going to happen or when it's going to happen remains to be seen, but here's the caption Sly provided.

"Just when you thought it was safe to go outside...They're coming back!"

Nu Image/Millennium have produced and financed The Expendables movies up to this point. Last year, studio head Avi Lerner and Sylvester Stallone, who co-wrote, starred in and directed the first movie in the franchise, disagreed over the script for The Expendables 4 and, among other things, who was going to direct the movie. Apparently, those issues have been worked out. Here's what Lerner had to say at the time, seeming confident that the project wasn't quite dead.

"We've got disagreements with Sly, but we've had them for over a year and a half. Right now, each one has opinion. We agreed on 95% of things, but there are certain things in production we don't agree on. I don't think it's over, but write whatever you want. In my opinion, it's not dead."

It looks like Avi Lerner was right to be optimistic. Stallone is currently busy working on Creed 2, which is set to arrive this holiday season on Thanksgiving. Once that's over with, he should be free and clear to work on The Expendables 4. Jason Statham, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Terry Crews, Steve Austin, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Chuck Norris, Mel Gibson, Wesley Snipes, Harrison Ford and Kelsey Grammer have all starred in previous installments of the franchise. As for who's going to be on the roster this time around? Your guess is as good as ours at this point.

To date, The Expendables franchise has earned more than $800 million worldwide with three movies to its name. However, the PG-13 Expendables 3 was a big step in the wrong direction, bringing in a series low $214.6 million. So it's very likely that The Expendables 4 will return to its R-rated roots. It's unclear at the present time who's writing the script and more importantly, who's going to direct, but if this latest post from Sylvester Stallone's Instagram is to be believed, the movie is happening. You can check out Stallone's Expendables 4 tease for yourself below.