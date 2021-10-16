That's a wrap for Sylvester Stallone on The Expendables 4. While it seems like the actor had just gotten started with filming for the upcoming sequel, a new post on Instagram from the set sees Stallone announce that he's finished with all of his scenes as Barney Ross. He also suggests he might be finished with the franchise altogether with this job finished. You can take a look at the Instagram post below, which included a caption that read, "Expendables finale for me. Today is my last day of filming ... Heading home. So they go."

"Well, they just finished a very successful stunt, and it's time to be moving on," Sylvester Stallone says in the video. "This will be my last day, so, I'm enjoying it, but it's always bittersweet. It's something you've been so attached to. I guess, since it's been about 12 years, and ready to pass the baton on to Jason, in his capable hands."

Stallone adds, "The greatest thing is being able to provide films and entertainment and maybe there's a little message in there because what I try to convey in my successful films is the human touch, the bond. Not so much the action, the action is self-evident, but just relating to the audience in a way they can identify with whatever the mission is with the characters at hand. Make some sense out of that. Just providing escapism and hopefully there's a little something extra in there. That's the hard part: heart, energy, and humor."

As he finishes up his final scenes, Sylvester Stallone says he'll be heading back home to the United States the following day. He also notes that he's "getting ready to accept the next challenge," whatever that might be. Stallone doesn't outright say that this is his last appearance in an Expendables movie, but the speech does kind of sound like a farewell to Barney Ross. In any case, with a job well done, Stallone appears to want to take on something new with his next project.

Stallone leaving the set may also mean we'll be getting less fruitful updates on The Expendables 4 from here on out. Sly was very open with his Instagram followers about the movie's progress, offering various sneak peeks and updates along the way. He recently posted a set video showing the fight choreography of a bar brawl scene. He has also shown pictures of himself with Jason Statham and Dolph Lundgren.

Only a handful of stars from the franchise are coming back for The Expendables 4, at least that's been officially confirmed at this point. This includes Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture. Newcomers to the cast include Megan Fox, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Tony Jaa, and Andy Garcia. Scott Waugh directs the feature using a screenplay by Spenser Cohen, Max Adams, and John Joseph Connolly.

The Expendables 4 is expected to be released by Lionsgate sometime in 2022 but it does not yet have an official premiere date. Its working title is Christmas Story, referring to Statham's character Lee Christmas, which is in line with Stallone's comments about passing the baton to Jason. The final title has yet to be revealed.