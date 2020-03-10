It has been a few years now since our last action-packed adventure with The Expendables, but it sounds like moves are still being made behind the scenes to bring us The Expendables 4. This is according to Randy Couture, star of the previous trilogy and real-life tough guy, who recently discussed the potential for a fourth movie, saying he has read a script, but ultimately is not too sure when audiences might get to see the movie.

"It is a thing! I got a script last year and really enjoyed reading it. It was very well done but where we are on the production scale and getting it moving I'm not sure. There are a lot of things going on behind the scenes with the producer to make a film that big so I'm hoping this Spring we get the greenlight but I'm not hearing anything definitive right now."

Action movie fans have had to live without the gang of mercenaries for some time now, with many believing that the fourth movie will never happen. Thankfully, it sounds like the cast and crew are working hard to make sure we do get another adrenaline-fueled exploit, with the stars and creative team still very excited about the prospect of getting the band back together for round four. However, from the words of Randy Couture here it does sound like there is still some work to be done to get the movie into theaters and once again bursting eardrums.

Couture was then asked whether he felt martial arts and action star Michael Jai White would be a good addition to the franchise.

"(laughs) He would be a great fit; he's certainly a very explosive and talented martial artist."

Couture is not the only Expendable member to have weighed in and declared his excitement about a return, with Arnold Schwarzenegger stating a couple of years ago that he would love to come back, but will not do it without Sylvester Stallone.

"There is no Expendables without Sly. I would never do the movie without him, no...I have not seen the script; I don't even know if there is a script, even though they want to shoot in August again, like they usually do...I love the franchise, by the way. I think it's a spectacular franchise, The Expendables. I think that Sly has good ideas, what he wants to do with it, and I think if they write a really good script [in] which my part is very well-developed, I would do it. If not, then I won't do it."

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews is just waiting to get the word from Stallone, with the actor incredibly eager to come back to the dangerous world of The Expendables.

"He's got a lot more choices now, and my thing is, really, whether he wants to do it or not. Because if he wants to do it, I'm in! Like, there's no stopping me! But it's a matter of... It's really up to Sly, because this is his baby, his creation, and if he wants to do another one, I'm in!"

Here's hoping the stars align and The Expendables 4 happens before Stallone and Schwarzenegger need mobility walkers. This comes to us from The Action Elite.