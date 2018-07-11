Watch a father's nightmares unfold as the planet is invaded in Netflix's new trailer for Extinction, starring Michael Peña and Lizzy Caplan and directed by Ben Young. As you'll discover in this bone-chilling footage, we were not here first.

A working class father of the future faces recurring dreams of destruction by an unknown force. When his unwanted nightmares begin to affect his relationship with his family, he soon realizes they may be the key to a horrible reality, as a relentless alien attack begins to destroy the Earth. As the invaders' assault progresses, he is forced to find both the strength to protect his family and an understanding of who he truly is.

Extinction is just the latest original movie from Netflix. It arrives alongside other big budget releases this summer, only you don't have to leave the comforts of your couch to get that blockbuster feeling. The sci-fi thriller begins streaming July 27, and looks like it might be better than some of the releases coming to your local multiplex during the dog days of this season as it winds up.

Ben Young directs Extinction. He made his feature directorial debut with 2016's Hounds of Love, which followed a woman randomly abducted by a disturbed couple, who realizes she must drive her captors apart if she is to survive. Young is working from a screenplay by Spenser Cohen, who previously worked on projects such as Macklemore's Big Surprise and the upcoming sci-fi thrillerMoonfall. Todd Lieberman, Alex Young, David Hoberman serve as producers on Extinction.

Michael Pena is just coming off his scene-stealing return as Luis in the hit Marvel sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp. While he was showing off his comedic side in that fun adventure, he gets much more dramatic and dark in Extinction as a father out to protect his family at any costs. Lizzy Caplan was last seen in James Franco's The Disaster Artist. The pair is joined by a cast that also includes Luke Cage star Mike Colter, Emma Booth, Tom Riley and Israel Broussard.

Netflix has been releasing original movies all summer long. And Extinction looks like one of the funner ones to come along. You can check out the trailer direct from the Netflix Youtube Channel. We also have the official poster for Extinction. Prepare for all your alien invasion nightmares to come to life.