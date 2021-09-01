Netflix's planned Extraction sequel will now move filming to Europe, more specifically Prague, capital of the Czech Republic, having initially planned to make the movie in Australia. The crew for Extraction 2 had reportedly already begun to make preparations in New South Wales, Australia when they received the news from Netflix and the Russo brothers' AGBO that production would be moving to Europe instead.

While Australia has been a major draw for movie productions for some time, sources close to Netflix have said that the change in location has occurred due to a myriad of factors associated with both the ongoing global situation and returning star Chris Hemsworth's schedule. Due to growing uncertainties associated with shooting in Australia such as lockdowns and a low vaccination rate, the streaming giant felt that relocation was the only safe choice, and would allow Extraction 2 to begin production without delay.

Released back in April last year, the first Extraction follows Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth as a black-market mercenary named Tyler Rake, who has been left with nothing to lose thanks to his long, violent career. While at his lowest ebb, Rake is given a chance at redemption when he is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord, but, in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible.

While very little is yet known about the direction of the Netflix sequel, Joe Russo has previously hinted at what they are planning, suggesting that Extraction 2 will be both prequel and sequel. "The deal is closed for me to write Extraction 2, and we are in the formative stages of what the story can be," Russo said earlier this year. "We're not committing yet to whether that story goes forward, or backward in time. We left a big loose ending that leaves question marks for the audience." Russo then doubled down on this idea adding, "I started writing the sequel (prequel?) three weeks ago. It's a great character to write for, with a fantastic performance from Hemsworth. So, it makes my job easier. I think the mission is to up the scale on this one, both emotionally and physically."

Extraction emerged as a huge hit for the streaming service, with writer and Avengers: Endgame's director Joe Russo quickly confirming that a follow-up had been greenlit. Not content with just direct sequels though, Russo has since revealed that the plan for the series is to spawn spin-offs that will explore both familiar and new characters. "I'm still not gonna commit because I think it's more exciting to surprise people, but I will say this: we are working at building out a universe of films that could potentially explore some of the other characters from the first movie and some new characters, and see more historical interaction between the characters," Russo said of their plans. "So if you're interested in David Harbour's character, you just may get to see him in a future Extraction movie."

Extraction 2 does not yet have a release date, but expect to see a lot more from Tyler Rake in future. This comes to us courtesy of Variety.